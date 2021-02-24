Go, go, go, get booking…

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah’s luxurious beachside resort, has announced a super-quick flash sale, happening for 24 hours on Thursday February 11. The five-star hotel is offering families the chance to book their dream staycation for less.

The special one-time offer is priced from Dhs599 per night, for two adults and two children including breakfast and access to all of the amenities. The deal is valid on stays between February 11 and March 17, 2021.

Fairmont The Palm has no less than six temperature-controlled swimming pools, as well as beach access and fully equipped health club and spa. To keep the little ones busy as well, there’s a leisure lounge, which features a kids cinema and PlayStation corner.

The Arabian-themed hotel has 11 restaurants and bars to explore, including seafood favourite Seagrill Bistro, eastern-style Little Miss India, oriental option Ba – Boldly Asian and much more.

When it comes to the rooms, the view will be the star of the show. If you like uninterrupted oceanic views from your balcony, then you’re in luck as Fairmont The Palm has views aplenty. The spacious rooms are the ideal place to unwind with your family over the weekend.

If you have the type of family that like to stay active while you’re away, the health club at Fairmont The Palm offers more than a few weights. With classes from underwater spin, to beach volleyball, yoga and more, you have no excuses not to get moving during your stay.

The flash sale will only be running for 24 hours, starting from 12am on Thursday February 11, to 11.59pm the same day. You can book your stay via the website by following the link here.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Thursday Feb 11, 12am to 11.59pm, Dhs599 per night. fairmont.com/palm-dubai