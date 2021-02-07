This is a seriously sweet staycation deal…

It’s been a big year… and we’re only one month in. If you find yourself already hanging out for a holiday – or even just a change of scene for the weekend – then this new staycation deal in Ras Al Khaimah could be just the ticket.

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island has launched a new deal called ‘Meals on You, Rooms on Us’. Basically, if you purchase two all-inclusive meal plans, they’ll throw in the room for free. Available exclusively for UAE residents, the new package starts at Dhs300 per person, including three meals a day and house drinks.

So, for Dhs600 per couple, you’ll enjoy an overnight stay in a double room, plus meals in the main resort restaurants and a selected drinks. You’ll also receive a Dhs60 voucher per person, which can be used at any of the a la carte restaurants on-site.

The resort is home to 13 restaurants and bars in total, including Turkish restaurant Meze, Asian favourites at Sanchaya, and Italian classics at Vespa.

With midterm break just around the corner, UAE families are looking for an affordable escape. This family-friendly resort is about an hour’s drive from Dubai, making it ideal for a weekend getaway. There’s plenty to keep your tribe entertained during your stay, including seven swimming pools and a 650-metre private beach.

There’s also a playground, an arcade zone, and a climbing wall for children, the Pirate Boat Aqua Zone, and plenty of grassy lawns for little ones to run around.

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, all-inclusive staycation deal from Dhs600 per couple. Tel: (07) 203 0000. Email: Dt_reservations@hilton.com. @doubletreemarjanisland

Images: Supplied