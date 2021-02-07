This is a seriously sweet staycation deal…

It’s been a big year… and we’re only one month in. If you find yourself already hanging out for a holiday – or even just a change of scene for the weekend – then this new staycation deal in Ras Al Khaimah could be just the ticket.

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island has launched a new deal called ‘Meals on You, Rooms on Us’. Basically, if you purchase two all-inclusive meal plans, they’ll throw in the room for free. Available exclusively for UAE residents, the new package starts at Dhs300 per person, including three meals a day and house drinks.

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

So, for Dhs600 per couple, you’ll enjoy an overnight stay in a double room, plus meals in the main resort restaurants and a selected drinks. You’ll also receive a Dhs60 voucher per person, which can be used at any of the a la carte restaurants on-site.

The resort is home to 13 restaurants and bars in total, including Turkish restaurant Meze, Asian favourites at Sanchaya, and Italian classics at Vespa.DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island pirate boat

With midterm break just around the corner, UAE families are looking for an affordable escape. This family-friendly resort is about an hour’s drive from Dubai, making it ideal for a weekend getaway. There’s plenty to keep your tribe entertained during your stay, including seven swimming pools and a 650-metre private beach.

There’s also a playground, an arcade zone, and a climbing wall for children, the Pirate Boat Aqua Zone, and plenty of grassy lawns for little ones to run around.

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, all-inclusive staycation deal from Dhs600 per couple. Tel: (07) 203 0000. Email: Dt_reservations@hilton.com. @doubletreemarjanisland

Images: Supplied