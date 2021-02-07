Stuff your face with one of these AM-appropriate burgers this weekend…

At What’s On, our love of burgers knows no bounds – but who says burgers have to be relegated to the lunch and dinner slot? This weekend, cram one of these AM-appropriate burgers into your face, as we round up seven of the tastiest breakfast burgers, buns and baps in Dubai. The more napkins needed, the better…

Tom & Serg

Tom and Serg’s breakfast bap bun is a thing of beauty, piled high with folded eggs, crisp bacon, avocado and a hash brown, then brought to life with Korean chilli jam and pickled jalapenos. It’s Dhs59 (extra for bacon). This weekend, they’re also pumping out a brekkie sausage muffin that looks insanely good, layered with beef sausage, cheese, caramelised onion and salady bits.

Tom & Serg, 15A St, Al Quoz, all-day breakfast, Fri and Sat 8am to 6pm, Sun to Thu 8am to 4pm. Tel: (0(56 474 6812. @_tomandserg_

Simple

With locations in One Central and Al Khawaneej, Simple’s formula is simple: egg sandwiches in the morning, and burgers in the afternoon. Visit between 7.30am and noon to tuck into one of these breakfast bad boys, stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon and avocado. Simple, but spot on.

Simple, One Central and Al Khawaneej, breakfast served daily, 7.30am to noon. Delivery, tel: (0)56 926 4566. @simple.dubai

Reform Social & Grill

At this British gastropub in the Lakes, their traditional breakfast bap (Dhs60) comes loaded with your choice of real bacon and fried egg, or real sausage with egg and mustard, with grilled tomato and hash brown on the side. No one will judge if you wedge your sides into your sandwich for maximum impact.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, breakfast served daily, 8am to noon. Tel: (04) 454 2638. @reformdubai

TBK

Certainly the fanciest breakfast burger on our round-up, the scrambled egg bun at TBK takes pillow-soft eggs, a light dusting of grated parmesan, snipped chives and chopped chilli, then arranges it all in a lightly grilled brioche bun. Pure class.

TBK, Galleria Mall, breakfast 9am to 12.30pm. Tel: (04) 340 0222. @tbkdubai

Fibber Magee’s

The sturdy breakfast bap at Fibbers is a go-to for the Downtown office crowd when they’ve imbibed a little too much the night before. Go all out with the big breakfast bap, bearing real bacon and sausage, fried egg, black or white pudding and tomato in a flour-dusted bun (Dhs39), or create your preferred combination of egg, bacon or sausage, or all three (Dhs20 to Dhs35)

Fibber Magee’s, Sheikh Zayed Rd, behind Saeed Tower 1, daily from 8am. Tel: (04) 33 22 400. @fibbermageesdxb

Perry & Blackwelder

For those who like a late start, head Perry & Blackwelder at Souk Madinat from noon. To create their all-day breakfast bap, the chefs take a soft floury bun and pack it with Cumberland sausage, sweet cured back bacon and a fried egg, for Dhs69.

Perry & Blackwelder, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, daily noon to 11.30pm. Tel: 800 666 353. @perryandblackwelder

The Breakfast Shop

Not quite ready to leave the house? The Breakfast Shop will bring breakfast to your door, from 8am to 11pm daily. They’re currently serving five different breakfast burgers, loaded with eggs, sausage, steak, smoked salmon or maple bacon, perhaps. Perfect for devouring on the couch while you’re still in your PJs.

The Breakfast Shop, order via @deliveroo_ae @careemuae @zomatouae @talabatuae. Find the full menu here: @thebreakfastshopuae

