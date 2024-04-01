It's your last chance to visit these outdoor attractions in Dubai

The city’s fun alfresco spots close for summer…

Like it or not, Dubai is slowly getting warmer, and before you know it, it’s summer again. While some of the top attractions in Dubai remain open year-round, the outdoor ones will shut their doors and will only re-open once the peak of summer has passed – usually around September or October.

So, if you’ve been planning that outdoor attraction visit and haven’t yet gotten around to it, this is your last call.

Dubai Miracle Garden

Closes on: April 30, 2024

Dubai’s most floral space closes its doors over the summer for two reasons: the boiling temperatures and the second is planning and prepping for the next season. If it’s been a couple of years since you’ve visited, the Smurf’s Village has been expanded, and floral tunnels and lighting attractions have been added. Once the summer has passed and the cooler weather has once again settled onto the city, the gates will reopen at Dubai Miracle Garden – usually at the start of the last quarter of the year. If you’re heading online to book tickets, currently the last date you can book is April 30.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand, open daily 9am to 9pm (and 9am to 11pm on weekends), Dhs95 for adults, Dhs80 for children under 12, and under 3s free. Tel: (04) 422 8902. dubaimiraclegarden.com

Dubai Safari Park

Closes on: May 31, 2024

Dubai Safari Park is home to about 3,000 animals. At the park, you will find tigers, gibbons moon bears, lions, elephants, giraffes, camels, Arabian onyx, Arabian wolves, mountain gazelles and much more. When mercury levels rise, the park closes its doors to protect the health of the animals (and visitors, of course). This season, at the moment you can only book tickets until May 31, 2024. Purchase tickets here.

Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa, Hatta Road, Dubai, Dhs50 for adults, Dhs20 for children under 12, under 3s free. dubaisafari.ae

Global Village Dubai

Closes on: April 28, 2024

The ever-popular Global Village Dubai closes its doors on April 28, 2024 after opening six months ago. Inside, you will find country pavilions, captivating shows, delectable cuisines, and unique shopping opportunities. If you think you’ve already visited so many times in the past, and don’t need to visit again, think again. This year, Global Village also added a fun mini-golf attraction. There are two golfing experiences, a challenging 9-hole course and an exciting 18-hole course with neon lights. While you’re there, don’t forget to check out Mini World, a fusion of the most iconic attractions from around the world. Read our guide here and purchase your tickets online (for Dhs27) here. In the past, Global Village has postponed its closing date, so stay tuned for updates.

Global Village, Dubailand, open 4pm to 12am daily, closes for summer on April 28, tickets from Dhs27. @globalvillageuae Hatta Wadi Hub Closes on: May 15, 2024 (TBC) Been planning on making a trip to Hatta? Bet be quick about it, because Hatta Wadi Hub closes for the summer. There are countless activities to get involved in, in Hatta. No matter how much of a daredevil you are, everybody is guaranteed to have the ultimate outdoor adventure experience. At Hatta Wadi Hub, your options for fun are limitless. From hiking to mountain biking, archery, zorbing, ziplines, axe-throwing, paragliding, horse riding and more. The latest addition to the adventure zone is a rope course, on which both children and adults can test their nerves and athleticism on. You can even bring your pups for kayaking. At the moment, the official date has not yet been announced but at the moment, you can only purchase tickets until May 15, 2024. Wadi Hub, Dubai – Hatta Road, open until May 15 (TBC), hattawadihubtickets.com Stay tuned to social media or to whatson.ae for updates

Images: Social and supplied