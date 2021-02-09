Bab Al Shams is hosting two outdoor lunches this weekend…

If you’re still struggling to come to terms with the fact that your favourite Friday brunch has been paused for a month in Dubai, then the new weekend lunches at Bab Al Shams may well fill the void.

In keeping with the latest government regulations, Bab Al Shams is reinventing its popular brunches with two new events this weekend. Each of the lunches is suitable for families, and will have a Valentine’s Day theme.

This desert resort is blessed with seemingly endless space, so the Al Forsan Garden is perfectly placed to host safe, socially distanced outdoor meals.

Friday: Valentine’s Garden Lunch

On February 12, Bab Al Shams will be hosting a Valentine’s Garden Lunch at Al Forsan Garden. Running from 1pm to 4pm, the lunch will include a buffet menu plus juices and soft drinks for Dhs300. Add Dhs150, and you’ll also get three hours of house drinks.

Children under the age of five dine for free, and it’s 50 per cent off for ages six to 12. There’s a children’s play area to keep little ones entertained.

Saturday: Valentine’s Picnic Lunch

Then, on Saturday February 13, enjoy a relaxed picnic lunch in the grounds of Al Forsan Garden. Share a hamper packed full of gourmet fare, including appetisers, barbecued meats, pastas, hot dishes from the live cooking stations, plus romantically themed desserts.

Cosy cushions, picnic blankets and pallet tables will create a laidback vibe for this family-friendly alfresco lunch. The Bab Al Shams picnic lunch is priced at Dhs250 per head including soft drinks and juices, or Dhs400 with a three-hour alcohol package. Again, it’s free for ages five and under, and children aged six to 12 pay half-price.

Al Forsan, Bab Al Shams, Feb 12 and 13, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs400 to Dhs450 including house drinks, Dhs250 to Dhs300 with soft drinks. Tel: (04) 809 6194. @babalshamshotel

