The latest in a new set of rules set by Dubai government…

A new circular issued by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) states that all activities which lead to large groups such as weekend brunches must be postponed. It also mentioned that no music can be played in hotel venues.

Brunches in Dubai have been operating as normal for several months, and continued to run despite the suspension of live entertainment. However in an email from DTCM, seen by What’s On and reported on The National, the new regulations specify that ‘in addition, [venues should] postpone any activity that leads to large gatherings such as weekend “brunches”.’

The same circular also clarified that restaurants must reduce their capacity as well as malls and hotels. Bars and pubs must close effectively immediately.

These measures will be in place from Tuesday February 2 until Sunday February 28.

Hotels should operate at 70 per cent capacity, including establishments such as pools and private beaches. No music, including pre-recorded background music, is permitted at restaurants, pools and beaches. Restaurants are required to close at 1am, with the last order to be placed at midnight.



Those who don’t follow the preventive measures will face tougher penalties. The public is encouraged to report violations by individuals or establishments through the Dubai Police call centre on 901 or on the ‘Police Eye’ service through the Dubai Police Smart App.

According to the Dubai Media Office, in January 2021, the Dubai Economy shut down 14 commercial establishments, imposed fines on 213 and alerted 30 after various violations of the precautionary guidelines. These occurred on field inspections conducted in open markets and shopping centres. The violations were chiefly related to face masks and physical distancing.

Image: Unsplash