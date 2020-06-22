Time for a desert escape…

One of Dubai’s most popular desert escapes, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, is preparing to reopen its doors in the next few weeks. From July 12, the hotel will once again welcome guests following a thorough deep-cleaning session.

If you’re wondering where to plan your next staycation, the secluded resort offers a tranquil space away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Room rates will start from Dhs399, including breakfast plus Dhs200 to spend in food and beverage credit.

Safety and hygiene is at the forefront of Bab Al Shams’ reopening plan, with many new measures put in place. This includes increasing the room amenities to include hand sanitiser, more housekeepers per room, physical distancing markers throughout the hotel and contactless check-in.

Ziad Sleiman, Hotel Manager of Bab Al Shams Desert Resort and Spa said, “Our hospitality division has done great work in ensuring the health and safety of our guests and employees during the past weeks and months. Guests nowadays are looking for the safest experience and with maximum precautions in place, we look forward to opening our doors to the public once again.”

If you’re just looking for a mini getaway without the overnight commitment, Bab Al Shams has launched a great daycation deal, you can join by the pool for Dhs249 per family (two adults and two kids).

Sister property, The Meydan Hotel, will also be reopening on July 12, with the same great offers applied all summer. Both hotels have been disinfected with tools such as electrostatic sprayers, hospital grade chemicals, ultraviolet light vacuum machines, UV box sterilizers, steam cleaners and cold fogging machines.

babalshams.com or themeydanhotel.com.

Image: Provided