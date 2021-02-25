From beautiful beachfront tavernas to contemporary Athenian cuisine…

The Mediterranean diet has long been highly-regarded for its range of health benefits, using olive oils, grains, fresh fruit, fish and meat.

Thankfully, we can get all of these benefits and authenticity of Greek cuisine, right here in Dubai, with a wave of Greek restaurants open across the city.

With outdoor terraces reminiscent of hidden Greek islands and restaurants with light and airy decor there are a number of places to try to transport you straight to the Mediterranean for a moment…

Ammos

Ammos will really make you feel like you’ve stepped out of Dubai and into the heart of Greece for a moment. Set in an airy open plan setting that leads out on to a alfresco terrace over looking the sea, the tables and chairs are set in a blue and white hue that brings the island of Santorini to mind. The raw bar is a particular highlight, with seabass and octopus carpaccio or a number of different oysters to sample.

Ammos, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (052) 777 9473. @ammosgreekdubai

Aiza

Aiza at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah is inspired by the Cyclades Islands in the Aegean Sea, with exposed stone, light hues and even a tree chandelier. In truly Greek style, there will even be a grove of olive trees and a finishing touch of dried golden palm leaves. You’ll be transported to the Mediterranean with an array of authentic Greek food such as cheeses, Kalamata olives, Mediterranean seafood and meats. Traditional Souvlaki will be prepared live at guests’ tables. Greek desserts include loukouma, baklava and orange pie. You’ll be able to see the popular fountain show from here in the evenings.

Aiza, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Wed 6pm to 2am, Thurs & Fri 6pm to 3am. @aiza_dubai

Avli by tashas

Chic, elegant and stylish, Avli by tashas provides a contemporary setting in which to enjoy refined Athenian dishes inspired by restauranteur Natasha Sideris’ upbringing. Make sure you try one of their signature cocktails, inspired by Grecian history such as The Spartan Cave or Trojan Horse at the adjacent Galaxy Bar before dinner.

Avli by tashas, Building 9, Gate Village, DIFC, 12pm to 1am. (04) 359 0008. avlibytashas.com

Elia

A hidden gem in Old Dubai, Elia has a romantic candle-lit outdoor setting that adds a little magic to your dining experience. It’s got a regular crowd, and is a great option for family get togethers and catching up with friends. The menu brings together the best of traditional dishes passed through generations, interpreted by chef Baxevanis.

Elia, Majestic City Retreat, Mankhool Road, Dubai, daily 12.30pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 501 2690. facebook.com.eliadubai

Fish Beach Taverna

Okay, so Fish Beach Taverna isn’t strictly Greek, but thanks to its beautiful beachfront setting, stunning whitewashed interiors and lights littered through the trees that twinkle by night, it deserves a mention. It specialises in fresh seafood and Aegean cuisine, served up alfresco across the beach and garden. It’s like dining on your own little Grecian island right here in Dubai.

Fish Beach Taverna, Le Meridien, Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7373. fish-dubai.com

Gaia

Gaia combines traditional greek style mezzes, salads and succulent meats served with delicate precision. The interior is light and soft, with the subtle simplicity of the mediterranean style. Open for lunch and dinner, at its helm is local hero chef Izu Ani, so you know you’re in safe hands when it comes to top quality flavours delivered with flair. The restaurant just opened its gorgeous new outdoor terrace and it looks like the perfect spot to enjoy the balmy Dubai temperatures.

Gaia Restaurant, DIFC, Gate Village 4, Dubai, daily 12pm to 11.30p,. Tel: (04) 241 4242. gaia-dubai.com

Greek & Delicious

Greek & Delicious is a relaxed, unlicensed restaurant in the heart of Dubai at JLT. It’s a no-frills fit inside, with a lovely little terrace that overlooks the lake. Their menu is extensive, but we recommend the Souvlaki (wrapped pita) for an easy-eat balance of meat, salad and fresh tzatziki.

Greek & Delicious, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, daily 12 to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 277 6926. greekanddelicious.com

Lucky Fish

Stunning West Beach restaurant Lucky Fish certainly brings those Mediterranean vibes to the shores of Dubai. When dining outdoors, visitors will be seated under a sun-dappled white canopy which features elegant 19th Century French chandeliers hanging from the ceiling with linen curtains and lush green plants swaying gently in the breeze. There’s also cushy sun beds and huge white cabanas on the beach. The Mediterranean-inspired menu at Lucky Fish will feature Italian, French and Spanish flavours, as well as focusing on fish, meat and seafood.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, officially open on Friday, February 26, 11am to 3am. @luckyfishdubai

Mr Greek

Mr Greek plays on all the stereotypically Greek beachfront restaurant accents there is: think endless shades of blue furniture, mosaic flooding and a taverna-style setting. The menu is just as to-the-point, filled with traditional, reasonably priced dishes.

Mr Greek, La Mer, Dubai, daily 10am to 12am. Tel: (04) 341 5788. instagram.com/mrgreek

Mythos

If you’re looking for a place with all of the authenticity of a traditional Greek tavern, Mythos is definitely worth a visit. Described as a ‘hidden gem’ in Dubai, the food is prepared delicately and by hand, not losing any of the Traditional greek style or flavours that you’d expect. This place quickly packs out, so book ahead to bag the best table.

Mythos Kouzina & Grill, Armada BluBay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT, Dubai, daily 12pm to 11.45pm. Tel: (04) 399 8166. Facebook.com/mythosdubai

Nammos

Given that the original Nammos in Mykonos is popular with celebrities from Leonardo DiCaprio to Mariah Carey, it’s no surprise that the Dubai outpost is popular with a famous face or two. Tucked next to the main entrance of the Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Nammos Dubai has its own private beach, terrace and restaurant. True to the Greek provenance, the menu exudes a lightness of touch that takes you to the Mediterranean. Nammos is definitely on the more expensive side of Dubai dining, so come prepared.

Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, daily 12.30pm to 12.30am. Tel: (058) 1210000. nammos.gr

OPA

Opa is an absolute must visit for a lively Greek dining experience. When arriving, you’ll step into a Mediterranean oasis with white mosaic flooring underfoot and beautiful flowers and fauna reaching up to form a dramatically beautiful entrance hall. Florals are a prominent feature, and you’ll find them scattered throughout the traditionally whitewashed restaurant. Stay late into the evening and you’ll catch the traditional Zorba dancing and plate smashing. Opa!

OPA, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed, Dubai, Sun, Mon, Tues, Wed 7pm to 2am, Thurs & Fri 7pm to 3am, Sat 7pm to 1am, . Tel: (04) 357 0557. Facebook.com/opadubai

Shimmers

This beautiful restaurant is actually set on the beach with stunning views of the ocean and front row seats to the Burj Al Arab. It really celebrates its beachfront location, with whitewashed furniture, wooden decking and palm trees providing the ultimate ‘on-holiday’ experience. On the menu, expect traditional Greek dishes and an array of light salads and meats cooked to order from the grill.

Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina A Salam Road, Dubai, 1pm to 10.30pm daily. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Taverna

Perfect for relaxed alfresco dining, you’ll find beautiful restaurant Taverna at the oh-so-picturesque Madinat Jumeirah. With a fresh fish counter, plentiful mezze dishes and meats cooked from a charcoal grill visible from the walkway, you’ll have a rustic experience with pretty views of the Madinat waterways. Bag a seat out on the terrace for that true outdoor Dubai dining experience.

Taverna, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, weekdays 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 589 5665. Facebook.com/tavernagreekkitchen

Images: Facebook/ Supplied