If you’ve got your finger firmly on the pulse of Dubai’s food and beverage scene, we doubt luxe beach spot West Beach on Palm Jumeirah has escaped your notice. Home to venues such as Koko Bay and Aprons & Hammers Beach House, there’s now a brand new contender.

Lucky Fish is the name of the new restaurant, which officially opens on Friday, February 26 and it certainly brings those Mediterranean vibes to the shores of Dubai. It’s absolutely stunning, offering its visitors the perfect spot for dining, sun downers and sunbathing, with those incredible Dubai Marina skyline views.

Unsurprisingly with the Mediterranean theme, the restaurant is decked out in hues of white and blue, with plenty of splashes of pink and purple here and there. Seating ranges from right there in the restaurant, then spilling out onto the wooden-decked terrace.

From distressed whitewashed tables to sprigs of colourful blooms in bejewelled jars upon the surface of them, huge wooden tree features and cushy seating with rich blue imported fabrics, you get a sense of chic beachside dining everywhere you look.

Underneath the white canopy which is decked with linen curtains and 19th Century French chandeliers, you’ll find more seating on the sand. Further out on the beach are huge sun beds, topped with thick, colourful toppers.

To the left and right of the beach area are huge white wooden platforms, which are set to be turned into private cabanas (open next week), available to hire for groups on weekdays or weekends. Sunbathing options at Lucky Fish range between king sun beds, to private nests or the cabanas, with prices ranging from Dhs250 to Dhs2000, depending which one you pick.

The Mediterranean-inspired menu will feature Italian, French and Spanish flavours, as well as focusing on fish, meat and seafood. There will be fresh fish on display on ice every day, with a choice of local and seasonal varieties on offer.

The restaurant operates a zero-plastic policy. Expect beautifully-curated cocktails, fresh healthy juices, beers, spirits and an extensive wine list.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, officially open Friday, February 25. @luckyfishdubai

