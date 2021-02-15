Dubai is no stranger to an A-lister or two…

With its stunning skyscrapers, beautiful beaches and thriving restaurant scene, it’s no surprise (or secret) that Dubai is no stranger to a famous face or two.

From Dubai royals to Hollywood royalty, here are some of the top Dubai restaurants where you’re likely to spot a famous face …

At.mosphere

Famous faces spotted: Will Smith, Mariah Carey, Karim Benzema

Sitting proudly on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa, aka the world’s tallest building, it’s no surprise that At.mosphere restaurant and lounge has played host to many a celebrity over the years. Famous faces who have dined here include Mariah Carey, Will Smith and French professional footballer Karim Benzema.

Ce La Vi

Famous faces spotted: Sheikh Mohammed, Dorra Zarrouk

Since it opened back in January 2020, chic restaurant and sky lounge Ce La Vi has become one of the city’s most coveted spots for its insane Downtown views (it sits 54 floors high on the Address Sky View) and super-luxe setting. It’s welcomed none other than H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as other well-known faces.

CZN Burak

Famous faces spotted: Sheikh Hamdan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Ramadan

Since it opened in Downtown Dubai on December 25, new restaurant CZN Burak has caused quite a stir. CZN Burak The Turkish-Middle Eastern restaurant is owned by its namesake, celebrity Chef CZN Burak, who has amassed a huge following on Tik Tok and Instagram (on which he boasts 18 million followers) for his culinary videos. Known for his outrageous cooking videos, Chef Burak already counts Cristiano Ronaldo and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Dubai as fans. Both were spotted dining at the Dubai restaurant within its first month of opening. Find out what What’s On thought of the restaurant here.

Nammos

Famous faces spotted: Sheikh Hamdan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Amrm Diab

Given that the original Nammos in Mykonos is popular with celebrities from Leonardo DiCaprio to Mariah Carey, it’s no surprise that the Dubai outpost is popular with a famous face or two. Nammos Dubai has welcomed everyone from Cristiano Ronaldo to our very own Crown Prince, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum. Expect beachy Mykonos vibes all the way here, with a Mediterranean menu to boot.

Nusr-et

Famous faces spotted: Leonardo DiCaprio, David Guetta, Conor McGregor

With 33.3 million followers, it’s no surprise that salt-sprinkling personality Salt Bae (aka Turkish restauranteur Nusret Gokce) has caught the adoration of many a celebrity, from the Beckhams to MMA fighter Conor McGregor. Arguably, the creme de la creme dish on the menu at his Dubai restaurant Nusr-et is the infamous 400g golden sirloin steak. It’s a huge celebrity favorite and, with a price tag of Dhs1,250, we’re not surprised.

The Arts Club

Famous faces spotted: Sheikh Mohammed

The Arts Club in DIFC is arguably the most exclusive spot in Dubai right now. It’s membership-only, and with a joining fee of Dhs15,750 joining fee, then Dhs15,750 thereafter, you can expect some seriously A-list people on the books. The Arts Club Dubai has only been open for a couple weeks, and it’s already had a visit from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Meat Co.

Famous faces spotted: Amir Khan

The Meat Co. at Souk Madinat Jumeirah is definitely no stranger to a famous face – in fact, there’s a whole wall feature of steak knives engraved with the names of celebrities who have visited the restaurant such as Rafael Nadal. Recently, British professional boxer Amir Khan paid it a visit to dine with some pals.

Nobu Dubai

Famous faces spotted: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Kim Kardashian, David Beckham

When you hear the world Nobu, we bet you usually picture many a celebrity piling out of the famous L.A. restaurant, paparazzi at their heels. Well, there’s also a Nobu in Dubai and you’ll find it at Atlantis, The Palm. This outpost of the restaurant has welcomed countless celebrities to dine there, including A-list stars Kim Kardashian, David Beckham, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. They say you can take the celebrity out of L.A…

