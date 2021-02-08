There’s no topping pizza with sliced prices…

Tomorrow, Tuesday February 9 is World Pizza Day, and what kind of humans would we be if we let it pass without respectful participation. We’re doing the fabled triple, pizza for breakfast, pizza for lunch and then a large pizza with everything (except pineapple) for dinner.

Below you’ll find five ways to pay homage to the quatre fromage, testimony to the pepperoni or treat yo’self with a Margherita cheat day. All in Abu Dhabi. All discounted.

800 Pizza

Hit up 800pizza on February 9, directly via their website and you’ll get a diavola pepperoni pizza or margherita pizza for Dhs9. If it’s your first order, you’ll also get an additional 20 per cent off. Madness. @800pizza

Carluccio’s

This Tuesday, customers dining in at Carluccio’s Eastern Mangroves, Residence 1 on the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street, will be able to split the bill with a buy-one-get-one deal on a huge range of pizzas.@carlucciosme

Domino’s

So the following mega-deal isn’t just for pizza day, it’s on erry day of the week. Order any medium or large pizza via dominos.com and get a second pizza for just Dhs1. Now that’s some pizzanomics we can get down with. @dominosuae

Pinsanity

Make it pizza, but with fewer calories. Enter: Pinsanity. The recipe for their special base dates all the way back to Roman times, and through the magic of some ancient carby alchemy — you get a dough that’s top and taste, and a little kinder on your waist. Order a Pinsa via the tastepinsanity.com website on February 9 and get a Mad-jesty or Doctor Pepperoni Pinsa for Dhs9. If it’s your first order, you’ll also get an additional 20 per cent off. @tastepinsanity

Sacci

Head to Westin Abu Dhabi’s Italian diner Sacci, for a true taste of Napoli and two-for-one pizzas from Monday to Wednesday (5pm to 11pm) every week. Legit Italian pizza impresario, Chef Stefano’s secret dough recipe gives these authentic pizzas and extra dimension of *kisses fingers* pizza goodness. @westinabudhabi

Images: Provided