Let the capital eat cake…

Brunch & Cake is actually a Spanish brand by nationality, born and raised in the barrios of Barcelona. But following two massively successful venue launches in Dubai, it’s become a name that keeps coming up in UAE food conversations. And rightfully so, it’s straight up fuego.

The chain of restaurants is known for chic boho-Iberian style interiors that are more San Carlos than San Antonio, and also for the menu — which features wholesome and delicious dishes that demand Instagram recognition.

Today we’ve learned that fiesta has landed in Abu Dhabi, with the opening of the city’s very first Brunch & Cake outlet in the appropriately picturesque district of Marsa Al Bateen Marina.

The Dubai locations have become breakfast date spots of note, with a joyful mix of aesthetics on the walls and on the palate. And here in Abu Dhabi, it looks like the lineage is in safe hands.

These first photos of the venue show panoramic window arrangements, subtle pastel shades, trendy design tweaks, and a parade of vibrant gastronomy.

Amjad Barakat, Co-Founder of Flip International (the brand’s local partner) confirmed that this 233 sqm capital location is a big one: “We are extremely excited to open our doors in Abu Dhabi. This will be our largest location in the UAE yet”.

“We have crafted an exclusive menu for the venue … and can assure everyone we have many more exciting expansion plans in the pipeline.”

Exclusive Abu Dhabi bites include the New York cheesecake style ricotta pancakes, pepperoni pizza with chilli honey jam, deep fried pizza bites, and burrata toast. This is of course in addition to menu favourites from the other UAE locations.

Marsa Al Bateen Marina, Shop 9, Abu Dhabi. Sun to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thursdays and Saturdays 8am to 10.30pm. @brunchandcakeuae