Shang Palace at Shangri-La Abu Dhabi

Emporers of Asian cuisine, Shang Palace at Shangri-La Abu Dhabi, are poised to drop a new dim sum collection with an all-you-can-eat lunchtime deal, and honestly, it belongs in a gallery.

But the beauty of these artful dumplings goes deeper than the pastry — they’re filled with authentic Cantonese flavour, carefully crafted by master dim sum chefs, and served in glorious abundance direct to your plate. Putting the spiritual ‘yum’ into yum cha.

So what price for these dainty parcels of joy? Well, the all-you-can-eat lunchtime deal, which is available daily from February 8, midday to 3pm, is just Dhs138. Or you can opt for the package with unlimited soft drinks for Dhs168.

Seriously. There’s no typo, that’s the actual price. Five-Star dining, street food prices.

Steamed, baked, sauteed and fried — the new Shang Palace dim sum line-up features a diverse range of juicy mouthfuls and refined taste. There’s the crispy beef wontons with chili vinegar dressing; steamed seafood buns; steamed cheng feng with crispy waffle scallop and shrimp rolls; deep fried BBQ chicken puff; baked walnut puff with roasted duck, lotus and black bean sauce; rainbow seafood puff; and steamed wild mushroom buns with chicken and oyster sauce.

And because life isn’t all dumplings and dipping sauce, there’s a range of new soups and wok-fried gastronomy too. On the same lunch deal, you can order unlimited plates of crispy river shrimps with teriyaki sauce; charcoal grilled lamb kebab with cumin; wok-fried noodles with chicken; and more.

You can end it all on a sweet note with traditional Chinese desserts such as the new deep fried seasame dumplings in a sweet soup.

Challengers are you ready?

The What’s On Dim Sum Challenge isn’t a test to see how many dumplings you can fit in your mouth at one time. Although if that’s what you want to do, we firmly believe you should let nobody dissuade you from your dreams.

We’re inviting a select team of 12 true foodies to try out the new menu, on Wednesday February 10. This elite unit of dim sum devotees will get to try out the new menu for free, and will be asked to post snaps of their instagrammable feast on social media, tagging Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi and What’s On Abu Dhabi.

What’s On will then choose the winner on Thursday February 11 — and they will win a dream staycation for two at the gorgeous Shangri-La Abu Dhabi.

Other ways to win

If you’re not selected as one of our lucky guests – there’s another way to win. From February 11, Shangri-La will be running their own month-long competition. Winners will be selected from tagged photos of the new lunch menu on Instagram.

To be in with a shot at winning a seat at this special launch event, and at the star prize, you’ll need to RSVP below.

Wednesday, February 10

From 5pm to 7pm at Shang Palace Abu Dhabi

RSVP by February 8 with your name, contact details and Instagram handle to WhatsOnEvents@motivate.ae

Shang Palace, Shangri La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, available from Feb 8. Tel: (02) 509 8555, @Shangrilaabudhabi

Images: Provided