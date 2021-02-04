Spruce up for less…

Post-January, the purse strings can still be pulling a little tight, so what if you could get your normal hair and beauty treatments done for a fraction of their usual price at a top Dubai salon?

Popular British-run salon Locks by Lou Lou is offering up to 50 per cent off hair and beauty treatments throughout February, up until February 28. From hair to make up, you can treat yourself for less.

There’s 50 per cent off one colour service with a full paying CBD or blow-dry; 50 per cent off a cut (with no colour); 50 per cent off Keratin treatment; 25 per cent off all beauty (exceeding Dhs150.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also 10 per cent off all new hair extensions purchased; a blow-dry and make up bundle for Dhs350 and buy-two-get-two-half-price on all retail. Offers are available from Sunday to Thursday only.

So, where to go? You could check out the original Locks by Lou Lou branch in JLT, which has long been a popular Dubai salon for those in the know. It’s the perfect place to hit up after work for your appointment, especially if you live around the Dubai Marina or JLT area.

Alternatively, check out the 6500 square foot villa which can be found in Al Wasl just off Al Thanya street. While the ground floor is dedicated to hair, nails and threading, upstairs you’ll find six treatment rooms: a spa, lash room, spray tan room and three Elemis face and body rooms, which have en-suite changing rooms and showers.

Both salons are whimsical and elegant, with signature black and white checked flooring, ornate mirrors, flowers and more. You’ll step into a welcoming world of hair and beauty, and escape the hustle and bustle for a while.

Locks by Lou Lou JLT, The Dome Tower, Cluster 9, JLT, Monday to Thursday 9m to 9pm, Friday 8am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm, Sunday closed. Tel: (04) 399 4742. locksbyloulou.com

Locks by Lou Lou Al Wasl, 1A Al Wasl Road, Dubai, Monday to Thursday 9m to 9pm, Friday 8am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm, Sunday closed. Tel: (04) 337 0078. locksbyloulou.com

Images: Provided