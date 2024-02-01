If you’re out to impress, try booking one of these romantic Dubai spots…

With its endless Instagram opportunities, waterfront locales and iconic dining experiences, Dubai has romantic restaurants in spades.

To help you find the perfect date night destination, we’ve rounded up some of the best, whether you’re after a blissful beachfront setting, fabulous fountain views, or the perfect Italian restaurant to have your Lady and the Tramp moment.

Here are 40 of the most romantic restaurants in Dubai, perfect for your next date night.

101

Spectacular views, quality seafood and the opportunity to arrive by boat make 101 a wow-worthy restaurant that ticks all the boxes. It’s found in the private marina off the jetty of One&Only The Palm, and boasts tables over the water as well as a seaside lounge and indoor seating with floor-to-ceiling windows looking out across the Gulf. Expect plenty of seafood, including a raw bar and seasonally changing catch of the day.

101 Dining Lounge & Bar, One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Sat noon to 1am. Tel: (04) 440 1030. oneandonlyresorts.com

Akira Back

The dramatic entrance of Akira Back sets the tone for a memorable date night, home to artful Japanese fare and cutting-edge decor. If the weather permits, book a spot on the terrace. It’s got a sultry, LA rooftop vibe that Akira Back restaurants are synonymous for, with dim lighting interrupted by neon pink hues, a floating bar surrounded by water, and smooth house hits providing the perfect soundtrack to the setting.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

Alici

The combination of great views, incredible food, friendly service and upbeat atmosphere is what makes Alici one of our favourite date night spots in Dubai. Inspired by the Amalfi Coast, the first floor terrace is the place to be, with whitewashed walls, wicker furniture and views out to the sea and JBR.

Alici, Bluewaters, Dubai, daily, 12pm to 4.30pm and 6pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 275 2577. alici.com

Avli by Tashas

The olive trees and sandstone walls at the entrance set the tone for an evening at Avli, the cool, cavernous space in DIFC. Kickstart date night with an Aegean Spritz at the bar, before sharing a procession of modern Greek plates, including snack-sized mezedes and mouthwatering mains.

Avli by tashas, Ground Floor, Gate Village Building 9, DIFC, Dubai, Sat to Wed noon to midnight, Thu and Fri noon to 1.30am. Tel: (04) 359 0008. avlibytashas.com

Bussola

Sometimes, the laidback date nights are the best. We love Bussola in equal measure for its gorgeous sea views and brilliant made-to-order pizzas. It’s split into two floors: the ground floor is a sophisticated Italian restaurant with stunning Mediterranean-style terrace and the upstairs is a dedicated pizzeria, perfect for relaxed alfresco nights.

Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 3pm, 7pm to 11pm, Friday & Saturday, 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bussoladubai.com

CE LA VI

CE LA VI is a gorgeous date night spot for when you’re looking for sweeping views as well as romantic vibes. This Southeast-Asian transplant, on the 54th floor of the Address Sky View, has fast become a default date-night destination. If you can steal yourself away from the view, you’ll find chef Howard Ko’s mod-Asian menu equally alluring.

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (04) 582 6111. @celavidubai

Couqley While the original branch is known for its traditional French bistro feel, the more recent opening at the Pullman Hotel Downtown, is definitely worthy of a special evening out on the town with your better half. The restaurant has high ceilings and a very chic interior, and every single item on the menu is incredible. We would definitely recommend sharing the pain perdu to round out the evening, you’ll be sure to impress your other half after ordering it. Couqley, Pullman Hotel, Downtown open daily from 6am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 514 9339. @couqleyuae Chic Nonna Taking Italian classics and giving them a modern twist is the name of the game at Chic Nonna. The restaurant is warm and inviting with, well, a chic twist. Their wine selection is extensive and the food is equally as impressive. But who says the evening needs to end there? Head upstairs after dinner and enjoy drinks at the rooftop bar backdropped by stunning Burj views, Salotto by Chic Nonna. Chic Nonna, Gate Avenue, DIFC, daily midday to 3pm and 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 605 2000. chicnonna.com @chicnonnadubai Cipriani The Dubai version of the world-famous Cipriani is a long-standing DIFC eatery. The high-end restaurant transports diners back to the 1950s and 1960s thanks to its white-clothed tables, retro decor and glossy wooden interiors. While you’ll find some delicious dishes on the menu (the gelato is arguably the best in the city), no visit would be complete without trying one of the signature Bellini’s, a peach and sparkling cocktail invented by Giuseppe Cipriani in 1930s Venice. Cipriani, Gate Village Building 10, DIFC, Dubai, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 347 0003. cipriani.com Demon Duck Alvin Leung (nicknamed the demon chef) is known for what he calls ‘X-treme Chinese’. But his x-rated dishes are about more than just the shock factor, and his restaurants in Hong Kong and London have garnered a constellation of Michelin stars. The Dubai version, located on Bluewaters within the Banyan Tree Hotel, features a zen-like garden as well as vibrant interiors, the latter of which is backdropped by the bustling kitchen and the sound of sizzling. Demon Duck, Banyan Tree Hotel, Bluewaters, 6pm to 12am Sun to Fri, 1pm to 4pm and 6pm to 12am Sat. Tel: (0)4 556 6666. @demonduckdubai

Drift Beach Dubai

Forget about reserving the romance for date night – this chic Provencal-inspired restaurant, at One&Only Royal Mirage, is an all-day affair, taking you from sun-kissed breakfasts to lingering lunches and terrace dinners under a blanket of stars. While you might know it as a refined beach club, a meal in the elegant indoor-outdoor restaurant, with its breezy French charm, shouldn’t be missed.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Sun to Tue 9am to 7pm, Wed to Sat 9am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. driftbeachdubai.com

Fish

With its beachfront location, whitewashed fit-out and twinkly lights, it’s not hard to see why Fish has become one of the city’s most romantic spots. As well as tables in the garden, there is seating right on the beach, so you can enjoy the restaurant’s vibrant Turkish, Greek and Mediterranean dishes with your toes in the sand.

Fish Beach Taverna, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, daily noon to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. fish-dubai.com

Folly

Folly’s indoor space is lovely, but it’s the expansive outdoor terrace that really makes it memorable. It has great views of the Madinat waterways and Burj Al Arab, plus the surrounding foliage makes you feel like you’re in a secret garden. Head there for sundowners at the rooftop and stay for the excellent tasting menu to round-off the perfect date night evening.

Folly, Souk Madinat, Jumeirah, Sun to Thu noon to 2.30pm, Fri brunch 1.30pm to 4.30pm, dinner daily 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Gaia

With its coastal colour palette of sandy hues and cerulean blue, warm lighting and pops of cerise bougainvillaea, Gaia is arguably one of Dubai’s most attractive restaurants. The Greek-accented menu at this homegrown stalwart features a raw bar, grilled seafood and delectable desserts that will have you duelling over the last spoonful.

Gaia, DIFC Gate Village 4, Dubai, daily 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 11.30m. Tel: (0)4 241 4242. gaia-dubai.com

The Guild

A new DIFC eatery with an all-star line-up of internationally-trained chefs at the helm, The Guild is a grand restaurant with both style and substance. For date night, the elegant, gold-gilded Salon is a great spot to share stories with your significant other while gazing over the chefs at work in the open kitchen, while tables by the Rockpool are more intimate if you’re looking to be a little more removed from the action. Wherever you choose to dine, you can look forward to the same elevated menu of fresh seafood and premium cuts of meat.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, 8am to 12am Mon, 8am to 3am Tues to Sat, Sun 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)54 279 6826. @theguilddubai

Il Borro

What makes Il Borro so special isn’t its stunning views (although it does have a lovely terrace that looks out to the waters of Jumeirah Al Naseem), nor its contemporary interiors, which still manage to feel intimate. What gives Il Borro the wow-factor is its dedication to serving authentic Italian fare, made with Italian-sourced products. While its modern Dubai outpost may be world’s away from its Tuscan home, the team behind Il Borro remain dedicated to creating a taste of Italy in Dubai, and do it to an unfalteringly high standard.

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah St, Dubai, daily noon to 4.30pm and 6pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 275 2555. ilborrotuscanbistro.ae

Josette

Eccentric and over the top, gorgeous Joette evokes an elegant Parisian cabaret with its super-sized chandeliers, endless hues of pastel pink and shimmering glass panels. Another delightful touch is seeing the panel of table numbers dotted behind the bar illuminate as guests test out their ‘press for Champagne’ buttons on a gold lamp on each table. The restaurant area is neatly arranged facing the stage, and late-night dinners at the end of the week and on weekends come with a side of sultry live entertainment.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, daily 9am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 275 2522. @josettedubai

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare

Overlooking the bobbing yachts in Dubai Harbour, Italian seafood takes centre stage at the elegant, oceanic-themed L’Amo Bisto Del Mare. The views over to JBR and Marina are best enjoyed on the L-shaped terrace, while guests inside enjoy dinner bathed in warm lighting, enjoying fresh seafood served sharing-style to crisp table clothed tables.

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina, 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11.30pm Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 11.30pm Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 278 4800. @lamobistrodelmare

L’Olivo at Al Mahara

A combination of two icons awaits at Al Mahara: firstly, the Burj Al Arab setting, secondly the restaurant in residence is the Dubai iteration of Capri’s two Michelin Star, L’Olivo. Intimate tables for two line the edge of the Burj Al Arab’s shimmering aquarium, and the menu is suitably refined dishes of seaside-inspired Italian fare. It’s also home to one of the finest wine cellars in the city, so if you’re looking to impress that special someone with your wine knowledge, then this is the place to do it.

Ristorante L’ Olivo at Al Mahara, Burj Al Arab, daily 6.30pm to 10pm. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com

La Cantine du Faubourg

Oozing with Parisian flair, La Cantine du Faubourg has a certain charm and je ne sais quoi, with fresh, modern interiors and a stunning alfresco terrace. For an elegant evening in front of the DJ booth, book a table for dinner and enjoy the full menu of a la carte treats.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 2am, Fri & Sat 12pm to 5pm, then 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae LPM Restaurant & Bar A long standing love story to the south of France, LPM Restaurant & Bar is one of those DIFC restaurants that’s perfect for a lunch or dinner date. It’s smart and sophisticated, and fuses French Mediterranean and niçoise fare. Expect to graze on a range of dishes with starters like a crab and lobster salad, seafood, meat or pasta dishes for main and delicious desserts like the warm chocolate mousse with malt ice cream. LPM Restaurant & Bar, Gate Village No. 8, DIFC, Dubai, open daily 12.30 to 3.30pm, 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 439 0505. @lpmdubai

Lucia’s

Lively atmosphere meets Italian flair at this new late-night hotspot. Found in Address Sky View, Lucia’s boasts a lemon-hued terrace that oozes coastal vibes, bursting with citrus trees and vibrant blue tiles to create an Amalfi aesthetic. Lucia’s flamboyant character is felt throughout, from the decor to the menu, which highlights the very best of its cuisine.

Lucia’s, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

The Maine Land Brasserie

With its soaring ceilings, glittering chandeliers and gleaming marble surfaces, the Maine Land Brasserie has serious style cred. The menu’s equally enchanting, with a raw bar, seafood-focused starters and fresh fish or steaks straight off the grill. And now, it’s added a new string to its bow: an incredible roster of sultry live entertainment from London, including cabaret dancers and a Latin band.

The Maine Land Brasserie, The Opus, Business Bay, 12pm to 1am Sun to Tues, 12pm to 2am Weds to Sat. Tel: (0)4 577 6680. themaine.ae/landbrasserie

Mimi Kakushi

Mimi Kakushi transports you to 1920s Osaka, a glamorous homage to the avant-garde oriental era, with a sultry amalgamation of big round leather booths, a large mahogany-esque bar with a cool jazz soundtrack playing in the background. Enjoy sharing plates boasting signature dishes such as sashimi, sushi, tempura and gyoza. For mains try the beautifully tender Kagoshima Wagyu beef.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Restaurant Village, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. mimikakushi.ae

Nazcaa

Not only is the view at this restaurant absolutely stunning but the food and drinks are also well worth a shout out. The Peruvian Japanese restaurant . If it was ever possible to elevate Nikkei food, they do it so flawlessly. The restaurant feels intimate and has a fantastic vibe, which makes it the perfect spot to hold hands over the table while you look out at the Burj Khalifa.

Nazcaa, Address Dubai Mall, Business Bay, 1pm to 2am Sun to Thurs, 1pm to 3am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)54 217 2123. @nazcaadubai

Netsu

This contemporary restaurant at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai is home to a huge Warayaki grill right in the centre (because, where else would you put it?), with flames that burn at 900°C and shoot two metres into the air. Its poolside terrace is a pretty spot for an alfresco date night, but we also love the industrial-chic interiors. Try the Wagyu short rib for a standout dish.

Netsu, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, daily 6.30pm to 11.30pm (or 12.30am on weekends). Tel: (0)4 777 2232. mandarinoriental.com/dubai

Nobu

After being located in The Avenues at Atlantis The Palm for 14 years, Nobu Dubai recently moved 22 floors up to the ultra-luxury Royal Bridge Suite, providing guests with a more elevated experience. And that it does: guests can sit at one of five dining areas, including the main dining room, an exclusive 13-seat sushi bar or within a VIP booth with front-row seats to the bustling kitchen. The expansive terrace, where the bar and lounge area is located, offers those unforgettable views of The Palm and the Dubai skyline.

Nobu Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 1am Mon to Thurs, 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 6pm to 2am Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 425 0760. atlantis.com

Ossiano

Ossiano in Atlantis is flanked by the gigantic Ambassador Lagoon, an 11-million-litre aquarium that’s home to 65,000 marine animals – try and book a table right beside the glass for mesmerising views at this romantic restaurant in Dubai. Settle in for a progressive tasting menu from chef Gregoire Berger as you watch sharks, rays and fish glide by.

Ossiano, Atlantis The Palm, Thu to Sun 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com

Pierchic

A list of romantic restaurants in Dubai would not be complete without Pierchic, a gorgeous ode to sun-soaked Italian summers perched out on a jetty over the water at Jumeirah Al Qasr. The terrace is neatly arranged tables of two over the Arabian Gulf, while inside you get the same feeling of being close to the ocean thanks to floor to ceiling windows. The menu is masterminded by Beatrice Segoni, and features dishes like bluefin tuna tartare and linguine alle vongole. It’s a must-try for an anniversary, or to just treat a special someone.

Pierchic, Jumirah Al Qasr, Sun to Thur 1pm to 2.30pm and 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Sat and Sun 1pm to 2.45pm and 6.30pm to 10pm. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com

Prime 68

If you’re after impressive views and a strong contender for the best steak in the city, you need to check out Prime 68. Located way up on the, you guessed it, 68th floor of JW Marriott Marquis, Prime68 is the perfect spot to enjoy a steak, with panoramic views of Downtown Dubai.

Prime68, 68th floor, JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, daily 6pm to 12am, Fri brunch 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (04) 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Ristorante Loren

This stunning rooftop Italian restaurant is located along Palm West Beach, and ticks all the boxes from the views to the stunning views, and great food. The attention to detail is impressive, from gorgeous velvet menus with tiny doorknob handles to the fresh fish display, encased in marble and billowing with dry ice. It’s luxe without being pretentious.

Loren, The Club, Palm West Beach, The Palm, Dubai. Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 557 8293. lorenristorantedubai.com @ristorante.loren

Row on 45

If your date is a true foodie, then few experiences compare to Row on 45. An ambitious gastronomic experience spread across 17 courses, in a modular, multi-setting, sensorial safari, it’s Jason Atherton’s Dubai foray into tasting menu experiences. The courses at Row on 45 are split into three acts, a trio of phases each staged in their own complementary venue-within-a-venue, designed to simulate the experience of a dinner party in an old friend’s home. The opening scene plays out in the Champagne lounge, the next room is trimmed with an open kitchen, and a platoon of kitchen personnel going through military-level drills, and it all ends at The Grand Finale, where guests retire to the gloriously aristocratic eccentricity of the ‘Chef’s Library’.

Row on 45, Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Tower Two, Dubai Marina, open Wed to Sat 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. rowon45dubai.com

Sumosan

One of London’s swankiest spots has landed on the shores of Dubai. At Sumosan, guests are invited to dine at one of the olive velvet booths, high tables in the bar or in front of the impressive show kitchen. The brand is known for high-quality sushi and an innovative array of other Japanese dishes. Round out the romantic evening with miso cheesecake or a matcha brownie.

Sumosan, The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai, open Sat to Thu midday to 11.30pm, Fri 1pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)56 169 6901 sumosan.com, @sumosandubai

Tasca

Book an alfresco table at sunset in this stunning Portuguese restaurant and you’ll instantly feel worlds away from the bustle of Dubai. There are uninterrupted sea views and a sleek infinity pool, which perfectly reflects the dusky sky. Start with a drink at Infinity Bar, then share mod Portuguese plates from chef José Avillez.

Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Jumeirah, daily 6.30pm to 11pm, lunch Thu to Sat 12.30pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 777 2222. mandarinoriental.com

Thiptara

For a super-sophisticated Asian dining experience with incredible views of the famous Dubai Fountains, look no further than Thiptara. If you’re looking to impress, bag a seat out on the terrace in the cooler months for prime fountain views, but whatever month you visit expect to tuck into Asian-fusion dishes, with Bangkok-Style seafood being a speciality.

Thiptara, Palace Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai, Sat to Thurs, 6pm to 11.30pm, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, 6pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 428 7961. @thiptaradubai

Tomo

TOMO really needs no introduction, as one of the city’s most wow-worthy, and longest standing upscale Japanese restaurants. From its rooftop terrace, you’re privy to unparalleled views of the Dubai skyline, day or night. Their menu celebrates the very best of Japanese food, and it’s even had a visit from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan.

TOMO, Raffles Hotel, WAFI, Dubai, Sat ro Wed 12.30pm to 12am, Thurs & Fri 12pm to 12am. (04) 357 7888. tomo.ae

Twiggy

A stunning setting with an even more attractive menu, Twiggy is a gem well worth the traffic jam. Tables overlook the infinity pool and Dubai skyline, while you dine on fresh seafood platters and delicate carpaccio, beef tartare and fresh sushi. Be sure to get there before dusk to catch the most mesmerising view of the sunset.

Twiggy, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai

Images: Instagram/ Supplied