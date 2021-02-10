Ready, set, weekend…

The weekend is coming and it’s time to start planning. As ever, there is plenty to do in Dubai this weekend from trying a new breakfast to off-roading.

Here are 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, February 4

1. Toast to the weekend with a beautiful sunset

Step into the Mediterranean when you visit Fish Beach Taverna, from the paved flooring to the blue and white hues of the open-air restaurant. It serves ‘an Aegean menu of Turkish and Greek cuisine’ with lots of fresh dishes on the menu. Dine or enjoy drinks at cute white tables on the beach, with fairy lights twinkling above you.

Fish Beach Taverna, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 511 7373. fish-dubai.com

2. Go to a Sheikh-approved restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShanghaiMe (@shanghaimedxb)

Both H.H. Sheikh Mohammed and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan are regularly spotted at stylish Chinese restaurant Shanghai Me. So if you’re looking for a DIFC lunch spot where you’re likely to rub shoulders with one of them, this is the place.

Shanghai Me, Gate Village 11, DIFC, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 564 0505. @shanghaimedxb

3. Heal with a reiki session

Reiki is a form of energy healing that has been practiced since the 1800s. The term ‘reiki’ comes from the Japanese words ‘rei’, meaning universal, and ‘ki’, or life force energy. During a hands-on healing session, the practitioner acts as a conduit for this energy, transferring the universe’s energy through their palms to certain areas of your body. It is said to have a detoxifying effect, to help people feel more balanced in a physical, emotional and spiritual sense.

Find out what we thought here

Wellness with Dina, Dhs350 for one session (60-75 minutes). @wellnesswithdina

Friday, February 5

4. Go to a beach club and a set lunch

Bla Bla’s Friday set lunch ‘Brunch at Onda Nami’ launches on Friday, February 5. Taking place inside the restaurant and outdoors on the terrace, it will run from 1pm to 4pm with unlimited house drinks and food, priced at Dhs350. You’ll be served dishes such as crispy rice avocado, california rolls, edamame, arancini and chicken gyoza. Main courses include cannelloni with ricotta and spinach, pan seared organic salmon, katsu kare with chicken, Japanese curry and rice and more.

Bla Bla Beach Club, The Beach opposite JBR, Sun to Thurs 8am to 2am, Fri & Sat 8am to 3am (pool closes at 6pm). Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blablabeachclub

5. Take a flower workshop

Learn how to carefully arrange selected flowers and foliage in this Quite Quaint flower workshop. You will be able to take your creation home with you which will not only make your environment more cheerful but will serve as a reminder of the moments you spent creating your arrangement. There are two workshops in February, one on February 3 and the other on February 14. It will cost you Dhs250 to Dhs375 per person. Reserve your spot here.

Mindfulness with Flowers Workshop, Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina – Dubai, Feb 3 and 14, 4pm to 6pm, Dhs250 onwards.

6. Go for a luxe pool day

Mandarin Oriental Jumiera, Dubai boasts a gorgeous infinity pool at their sixth floor restaurant, Tasca. Previously only open to hotel guests, you can pay a visit to this adults-only haunt from Tuesday to Sunday, with an Infinity Pass. At Dhs1,000 it’s not cheap, but it does include a full day of indulgence, including a welcome drink and fruit platter, three-course meal from José Avillez, Portuguese drinks, wines and mocktails, and a sunset cocktail.

Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Road, Tue to Sun, Dhs1,000, 21+. Tel: (04) 777 2231. mandarinoriental.com

7. Try a new breakfast

Al Wasl Road is a hotbed of culinary activity at the moment, and the latest addition to the strip is The Grey. This design-savvy cafe has just opened its doors in Al Wasl, with Instagrammability front and centre. Settle into the chic, monochromatic interiors or out on the terrace for truffle-strewn scrambled eggs, charcoal croissants loaded with eggs Benedict, or French toast with butter caramel and labneh ice cream.

See 3 new breakfasts to try here.

The Grey, 9A Street (entry via Al Wasl Road), daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)54 582 6779. @thegreydxb

Saturday, February 6

8. Check out a new adventure park

The UAE’s first off-roading and adventure park is opening in Sharjah this February. Called XQuarry, the park offers off-roading enthusiasts the opportunity to experience a range of activities. XQuarry’s 600,000 sqm space includes not only a variety of off-roading challenges but also an obstacle course, hiking trails, private off-roading lessons, mountain biking, 4×4 hire and more.

XQuarry, Al Faya Mountain Mleiha, Sharjah, opens February 4, from Dhs50. xquarry.com

9. Go for a roast

If you want somewhere you can trust to get a good roast dinner, it’s probably a good idea to start with somewhere that has ‘British’ in its name. Every Sunday, the rotisserie gets fired up and searing a perfect roast, served with classic British trimmings such as roasties, Yorkshire pudding, seasonal vegetables, gravy and condiments.

Great British Restaurant, Dukes Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs95. Tel: (04) 455 1111. barcelo.com

10. Try the new menu at Farzi Cafe

Looking for a lighter take to your favourite Indian meal? This is your last chance to try the detox menu at Farzi Cafe, the modern Indian bistro in City Walk that’s frequently visited by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed. From now until February 10, tuck into nutrient-rich creations, such as avocado chaat with beetroot gel, pan-fried mushrooms served in a puff of truffle smoke, and Indian twist on moussaka, and delicious detox mocktails.

Farzi Cafe, City Walk, tel: (0)52 689 2012, and Mall of the Emirates, tel: (0)50 407 5590. farzicafe.ae