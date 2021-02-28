*Adds everything to cart*…

It’s now easier than ever to get your Marks & Spencer fix here in the UAE. The British retailer has just launched on Amazon.ae, bringing an edit of the brand’s popular clothing, home and beauty lines direct to your door.

A quick glance through the amazon.ae/marksandspencer collection brings up everything you love from the Brit brand. There’s women’s clothing and lingerie, menswear and clothes for kids, including the much-loved M&S sleepwear range.

In the Home & Cookware section, you can find beautiful bed linen made from Egyptian cotton, fluffy pillows and cushions for your couch. There are dining and cooking essentials, too, including pots and pans, plates, mugs and kitchen utensils.

Looking for a last-minute gift or a way to refresh your own home? Shop the Marks & Spencer range of scented candles, diffusers and fragranced oils, or browse the tight edit of Marks & Spencer’s own-brand beauty products, including fragrances, lotions and deodorants.

There’s a flat shipping fee of Dhs10 for Marks & Spencer orders placed via amazon.ae, with no minimum spend. For the items we added to our cart, delivery was estimated for two to three days’ time.

This is an improve on the standard delivery times and prices currently available if you order direct from the Marks & Spencer website, with tracked delivery priced at Dhs40 (free for orders over Dhs250), with an estimated shipping time of four to six days.

Marks & Spencer’s food range isn’t available on Amazon, but you can satisfy those cravings via El Grocer or the Marks & Spencer Food app.

To shop the range of clothing, homewares and beauty products from Marks & Spencer on Amazon, visit amazon.ae/marksandspencer

Images: Supplied