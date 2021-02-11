Chase you to the cinema!

This weekend, head to the cinema and watch how those childhood memories come flooding back to you as you sit back with a tub of popcorn and watch Tom chasing Jerry around on the big screen. And it’s perfect for some family time.

Prefer action or thrillers? You’re in luck because there are three options to pick from.

Here are the new films to watch in cinemas this week

Tom and Jerry

An adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. The story begins when a hotel employee hires Tom the cat to get rid of Jerry the mouse.

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)

Skylines

When a virus threatens to turn the now earth-dwelling friendly alien hybrids against humans, Captain Rose Corley must lead a team of elite mercenaries on a mission to the alien world in order to save what’s left of humanity.

Starring: Lindsey Morgan, Jonathan Howard, Daniel Bernhardt

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi (PG15)

Music

Zu is newly sober when she receives news that she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister named Music, a young girl on the autism spectrum.

Starring: Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Maddie Ziegler

Genre: Drama, Musical (PG13)

Starring: Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Maddie Ziegler

Genre: Drama, Musical (PG13)

Fear of Rain

A girl living with schizophrenia struggles with terrifying hallucinations as she begins to suspect her neighbour has kidnapped a child. The only person who believes her is Caleb -a boy she isn’t even sure exists.

Starring: Katherine Heigl, Harry Connick Jr, Madison Iseman

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller (PG13)

