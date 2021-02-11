New films to watch in cinemas this week: Feb 11 to 17
Chase you to the cinema!
This weekend, head to the cinema and watch how those childhood memories come flooding back to you as you sit back with a tub of popcorn and watch Tom chasing Jerry around on the big screen. And it’s perfect for some family time.
Prefer action or thrillers? You’re in luck because there are three options to pick from.
Here are the new films to watch in cinemas this week
Tom and Jerry
An adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. The story begins when a hotel employee hires Tom the cat to get rid of Jerry the mouse.
Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)
Skylines
Starring: Lindsey Morgan, Jonathan Howard, Daniel Bernhardt
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi (PG15)
Music
Genre: Drama, Musical (PG13)
Fear of Rain
Starring: Katherine Heigl, Harry Connick Jr, Madison Iseman
Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller (PG13)
