The festival will take place over the course of three days…

If you love motorcycles, then this is one film festival that you don’t want to miss.

Dubai Motorcycle Film Festival (DMFF) is the only film festival in Dubai that is dedicated solely to the screening of movies that focus on motorcycles as well as the amazing culture and camaraderie of the motorcycling community.

The three-day event will take place from Thursday September 2 to 4 at Warehouse Four in Al Quoz.

There will be over thirty motorcycle themed films to watch from dramatic to documentary and short films that reveal the passion of riders and the soul behind riding motorcycles.

The films range from bike builds, to short character-driven films to full-length documentaries. There are even films created by the local community who have unique stories to tell about their local bike scene which are unique. You can read more about the films here.

According to the Festival Director and Partner at Warehouse Four, Ian Carless, ‘More people than ever are taking to two wheels which has resulted in a huge variety of motorcycle inspired video content. We’re delighted to be able to showcase some of the best content from around the world at Dubai Motorcycle Film Festival.’

A select number of awards will be handed out to participating films in the following categories: Best Dubai Film, Best Overall Film, Best Documentary, Best Short Film (under 15 mins) and Best Short Film (over 15 mins). The awards will be chosen by the DMFF judging panel made up of local and international motorcycle, media, and film industry professionals.

There will also be a Viewers Choice Award which is based on audience votes.

The event is strictly for those over the age of 15 and tickets cost Dhs60 per person. You can purchase them here. No proof of vaccination is required and all safety measures have been taken under consideration.

For more information about the Dubai Motorcycle Film Festival, visit dubaimotorcyclefilmfestival.com

Warehouse Four, Al Quoz, Next to LED World, Dubai. Sept 2 to 4, doors open 7pm. Tel: (0)50 738 0158. warehousefour.com

Images: Supplied