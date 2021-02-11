4 great reasons to visit Alserkal Avenue this weekend
The vibrant cultural district in Al Quoz is going to be bustling more than usual this weekend…
Alserkal Avenue is a neverending treasure trove with cool cultural events, art exhibitions and workshops taking place every month. This weekend, you can expect it to be particular buzzing with life which is why it needs a spot in your calendar.
Here are four great reasons why you need to be at Alserkal Avenue this weekend.
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature
It’s the final weekend of this amazing literature festival and its one you don’t want to miss. Highlights on the final weekend include His Excellency Omar Ghobash with his thoughts on the positive paths ahead of us, a virtual solo session by Lemn Sissay who joins in conversation with a moderator live on stage to give a searing account of his autobiography My Name is Why.
The festival finale ends with celebrating poetry with Dana Dajani, Lemn Sissay, Afra Atiq, Danabelle Gutierrez and Zeina Hashem Beck.
The final days of the festival also include Laughter yoga, fashion discussions, workshops on creative writing and much more. For little ones, Julia Johnson will be at the festival with the launch of her latest children’s book – Where is Everyone?
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, Feb 12 and 13, 2021, Dhs60 adults, Dhs40 for children, Dhs100 virtual pass. emirateslitfest.com
Short + Sweet Shakespeare week:
In keeping with the literary theme, Short + Sweet is celebrating English playwright, poet, and actor – William Shakespeare this weekend. They will be performed by the local theatre community in Dubai and might we add, they are fantastic.
If you’re a social butterfly and have plans on both nights of the weekend, they have plays that take place in the afternoon on Saturday starting at 2.30pm. There will be six plays to catch, but, don’t worry! They are each only ten minutes long (short and sweet – get it?). Expect the beauty of the spoken word poetry, painting, music and more.
Tickets are required and cost just Dhs100. Read more about Short+Sweet here.
Short+Sweet Dubai, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, until March 20 (weekends), ticket prices start from Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 3388 525. @shortnsweetdxb @junctiondubai
Cinema Akil
If you love foreign films, Cinema Akil’s spring program is one you need to add to your diary. Between Heaven and Earth is being screened at the awesome cinema and this is your last weekend to watch it. The movie is directed by Najwa Najjar and the film portrays the life of a couple who are seeking a divorce after being together for five years. Their travels from the West Bank to the Golan Heights unearth a lot of painful backstories as well as a clearer view of their feelings for each other.
The award-winning film is in Arabic, but there will be English subtitles. Tickets are available here and cost Dhs52.50.
Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Dhs52.50 per ticket. Tel: (04) 223 1139. cinemaakil.com
Soap making workshop
Want to get creative? You can learn how to make your own natural soap bar for the body and face at this cool workshop at Âme Artistic Studio. You will use all-natural ingredients and essential oils to make a 750g natural soap which you can take home with you. The course is perfect for beginners or intermediate and you can expect plenty of information. The course will give you enough information that you can create your own natural soap even at home. It will cost you Dhs300. Book your spot here.
Âme Artistic Studio, Warehouse 81, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 263 2608. amestudiouae.com