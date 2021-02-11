4 great reasons to visit Alserkal Avenue this weekend

The vibrant cultural district in Al Quoz is going to be bustling more than usual this weekend…

Alserkal Avenue is a neverending treasure trove with cool cultural events, art exhibitions and workshops taking place every month. This weekend, you can expect it to be particular buzzing with life which is why it needs a spot in your calendar.

Here are four great reasons why you need to be at Alserkal Avenue this weekend.

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

It’s the final weekend of this amazing literature festival and its one you don’t want to miss. Highlights on the final weekend include His Excellency Omar Ghobash with his thoughts on the positive paths ahead of us, a virtual solo session by Lemn Sissay who joins in conversation with a moderator live on stage to give a searing account of his autobiography My Name is Why.

The festival finale ends with celebrating poetry with Dana Dajani, Lemn Sissay, Afra Atiq, Danabelle Gutierrez and Zeina Hashem Beck.

The final days of the festival also include Laughter yoga, fashion discussions, workshops on creative writing and much more. For little ones, Julia Johnson will be at the festival with the launch of her latest children’s book – Where is Everyone?