Looking for an excuse to catch up with the girls? Look no further…

W Dubai – The Palm’s rooftop bar, SoBe, is known for many things: Its uninterrupted sunset views, fun vibey neon design, and being a great place to catch up with friends for bites and drinks.

That’s why we’re thrilled to see a revamp of its popular ladies’ night, now called Escandalosa. The adults-only spot will launch its new promotion this week, on February 3, and continue every Wednesday thereafter.

Girls can enjoy no less than four house drinks or cocktails as part of the deal, which is priced at Dhs120. That’s just Dhs30 per drink. Not only that, but there’s also a 30 per cent discount on the food menu too.

The Latino-inspired menu include dishes such as split guacamole, marinated Wagyu tacos, nachos served with pinto beans and chipotle pepper, melted cheese, guac and sour cream, or crispy chorizo croquettes.

SoBe’s unique design offers a taste of Miami culture right here in Dubai, the art deco themed artwork and South Beach vibe give the bar an upmarket casual vibe.

Since it opened in early 2019, SoBe has fast-tracked itself to be one of the most popular bars in Dubai for guaranteed sunset views. From its position on the fifth floor of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel, you’ll be able to stare as far as the eye can see from the outdoor terrace, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf surrounding the Palm.

Escandalosa, SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 7pm to midnight, Dhs120 for four drinks. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. sobedubai.com