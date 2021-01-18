Get this on the girls’ chat…

Sometimes there’s just nothing like a night with the girls to shoot the breeze and laugh at the silly things. Ladies’ nights are bonafide Dubai pastime and a new one has just launched in the city. Did we mention it’s seriously good value-for-money?

Popular Club Vista bar, Palm Bay on Palm Jumeirah, is where you need to head every Tuesday between 7pm to 12am. Ladies can sip on unlimited house beverages for five hours, and it’ll cost you just Dhs100.

Interested? Included in the package is house wines (choose between white, red and rose) and specially-curated cocktails. DJ Joe Lang will be on hand to ramp up the atmosphere with a mix of tracks.

If you’ve managed to snag the day off work, why not spend the day at Palm Bay’s beach and start early with a happy hour running from 12pm to 7pm (it runs every day of the week except on Fridays).

Since the Caribbean-themed bar replaced Ras Beach Vibes, it’s proved to be one of the most popular venues on the Club Vista Mare strip. There’s something on every night of the week, from movie nights to quiz nights, brunches and a roast dinner.

Indoors, the decor bursts with colour: there are bright pink sofas next to bold turquoise booths, with glowing neon quotes appearing on the walls. Seating comprises mismatched furnitures, booths and exposed brick.

On the terrace, you’ll find plenty of casual seating, from wooden pub-style benches on faux green grass to cute white tables surrounded by chairs with multi-colored cushions. Or, sit at the decking by the Bacardi bar.

With a deal like this, there’s no excuse for that ladies’ night…

‘Havana Ladies Night’, Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 7pm to 12am, Dhs100 for unlimited drinks. Tel: (04) 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

Images: Provided