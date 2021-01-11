Get this in the group chat…

Ladies’ nights are something of a Dubai institution. With some fantastic deals around the city, it’s the perfect excuse to catch up with your girlfriends to enjoy drinks and nibbles.

Some are brand new, some are classic, but one thing’s for sure – they all need to be tried out.

Here are 13 ladies nights in Dubai to check out.

Asia Asia

‘Go Geisha Ladies Night’ at multi-award-winning restaurant and lounge, Asia Asia is offering ladies a three-course set menu with three complimentary beverages for just Dhs200. It runs from 6pm to 1am on Tuesday.

Asia Asia, Dubai Marina Mall, 6th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai, Tue, 6pm to 1am (the following day). Tel: (0)4 276 5900. @asiaasiadubai

Baby Q

‘Don’t call me baby’ at Baby Q is inviting the ladies for a sweet deal every Tuesday and Saturday from 6pm to 3am. For just Dhs100, the girls can get unlimited drinks and a sweet 50 per cent off food.

Baby Q, 43rd floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Tue and Sat, 6pm to 3am (the following day). Tel: (0)58 592 9508. @babyqdubai

Benjarong

The ladies night at the stunning Dusit Thani runs from Sunday to Tuesday where ladies can enjoy and sip on a selection of unlimited house spirits, hops, red, white, and sparkling grape paired with an amazing three-course meal. For just Dhs199, ladies can pick from a choice of soup, salad or appetizer, a main course and dessert.

Benjarong, Dusit Thani Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Sun to Tue, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 343 3333. @benjarongdubai

Cafe Belge

The glamourous European cafe at The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre has reintroduced their Tuesday ladies night where ladies can let their hair down and sip on not one, not two but three complimentary selected house beverages. While you catch up with the ladies, enjoy the feet-tapping performance of a live saxophone. Pre-booking is required.

Cafe Belge, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, Tue, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 372 2323. @cafebelgedubai

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

Popular ‘Ooh La La’s’ ladies night is back in action with free-flowing grape, a signature cocktail of the night, and a main for only Dhs99. It runs every Wednesday from 6pm to 12am. The DJ’s hit mixes will provide the background music for the night of catchups.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Wed, 6pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 514 9339. @couqleyuae

Weslodge Saloon

Soak up 360-degree views of Dubai and a soundtrack inspired by Canadian rapper Drake for this fun ladies night. It’s Dhs75 per person for a sharing platter, Dhs110 for the platter plus two house drinks, Dhs220 with two glasses of bubbles, or Dhs350 for unlimited platters and bubbles.

Weslodge Saloon, Level 68, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Mon 5.30pm to midnight. @weslodgedubai

Karma Kafe

Pan-Asian favourite has a ladies night running from 6pm to 1am running on Tuesday where ladies pay just Dhs160 for a three-course set menu and three complimentary beverages. Apart from the girl’s catch up, enjoy the stunning Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain views.

Karma Kafe, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Thur, 6pm to 1am (the following day). Tel: (04) 565 7220 @karmakafedubai

STK Downtown

Ladies, hope you can run in (safely) heels because the first 30 ladies who make it to STK Downtown for its ladies night will get a Pretty Little Things goody bag. The deal? From 7pm to 11pm tuck into either a two-course meal for Dhs200 or a three-course meal for Dhs240. You will receive unlimited drinks alongside your meal. Have gents coming with? They can get two house beverages with a three-course meal for Dhs300.

STK Downtown, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Tue, 7pm to 1am, ladies: two courses Dhs200, three courses Dhs240 (both deals includes unlimited drinks). Tel: (0)4 425 3948. @stkdubaidowntown

STK JBR

Ladies, dine at STK JBR on Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm and get unlimited drinks. Get a two-course meal for Dhs200 or a three-course meal for Dhs240. If you have gents coming along with you, they can tuck into a three-course meal for Dhs300 and get two house beverages.

STK JBR, Rixos Premium Dubai, The Walk, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tue, 7pm to 1am, ladies: two courses Dhs200, three courses Dhs240 (both deals includes unlimited drinks). Tel: (0)4 394 1832. @stkdubaijbr

Lock, Stock & Barrel (JBR and Barsha)

At both these trendy bars, gents can accompany the ladies and enjoy a great deal. Ladies, pay just Dhs150 for unlimited drinks and a dish. Gents, pay the same amount for four drinks and a dish.

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai, Tue, 6pm to 1am, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 392 7120. @lockstockbarreljbr

Lock Stock & Barrel Barsha, Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai, Tue 6pm to 1am, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 514 9195. @lockstockbarshaheights

Masterchef The TV Experience

Popular TV show-based restaurant, MasterChef The TV Experience has launched a new ladies night that includes three drinks and an irresistible three-course meal inclusive of dishes made from recipes of previous MasterChef winners from across the world. It starts this Wednesday, January 13 from 7pm to 11pm for just Dhs159

MasterChef, The TV Experience, Millennium Place Hotel, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Dhs159. Tel: (04) 3462636. @masterchefdxb

The Tap House

The popular ladies night at The Tap House has been given a 90’s makeover. Starting this Tuesday, ladies can enjoy the company with their girlfriends and relax on the beach terrace from 7pm to midnight. Tuck into a sharing platter that can be shared between two and get a selection of three house drinks for just Dhs99. Pay just Dhs149 and get a sharing platter and unlimited beverages. Gents are invited too and can avail of the same deal for Dhs129.

The Tap House, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue. 7pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 514 3778. @taphousedubai

The List Bar

Newly opened Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel has a ladies night taking place every Monday from 4pm to 1am with amazing prices on drinks. For one drink – pay Dhs22, three drinks – pay Dhs44 and Dhs66 will get you five drinks. Feeling hungry? Avail of the buy one, get one free offer on the food menu.

The List Bar, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, Mon, 4pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 596 2222. rotana.com

Images: Supplied