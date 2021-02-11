Looking for love this Valentine’s Day? You’re in luck…

Valentine’s Day is coming up, on Sunday February 14, and for anyone who has been unlucky in love, BB Social Dining is here to help. The popular DIFC restaurant is hoping to match-make its guests on the night with a personality pair up.

‘Love Lockdown’ has been designed by BB’s to ensure that no one spends February 14 alone. Headed by co-founder Spero Panagakis as the ‘Quarantine Cupid’, BB will be posting a series of questions on Instagram for you to answer ahead of the big night.

The team will then pair you up with your perfect match, and give you a dinner on the house to kick things off in the right way. You never know – this could be the start of something amazing.

For those who already have a date, you can still join in the fun (and the first date people-watching) at BB Social Dining. Enjoy a six course meal including a romantic menu of caviar bao blinis, wagyu beef tartare and Chilean sea bass.

The menu is priced at Dhs290 per person and BB has also created a special ‘Love Potion’ cocktail for guests to order and enjoy. With gifts, dinner, heart shaped ice, roses, the 4B’s and bubbles, BB is pulling out all the stops to offer guests a romantic night they’ll never forget.

Singletons, with any luck you’ll find the love of your life, and you’ll have the team at BB Social Dining to thank for it.

BB Social Dining, Gate Village 08, DIFC, Sunday February 14, 7pm onwards, Dhs290. Tel: (0)4 407 4444. @bbdifc