Love is in the air…

Planning your Valentine’s Day in Dubai? Depending on what you and partner enjoy, there are plenty of options out there. From private cabanas to dinners for two with your toes in the sand, to a quick meal with no frills, we’ve got you covered this Valentine’s day in Dubai…

Here are 78 places to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Dubai…

99 Sushi

The sublime limited-edition 11-course menu awaits at this Haute Japanese cuisine restaurant featuring 99 Sushi Bar’s signature dishes. Apart from sushi favourites, there’s aromatic ‘Capumiso’ soup, Alaskan king crab gunkan and the Langoustine nigiri, cooked in Kobe a5 and more. Priced at Dhs1,299 per couple.

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dhs1,299. Tel: (0)4 547 2241. 99sushibar.com

Akira Back

This restaurant atop of W Dubai – The Palm is the perfect place to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Dubai. You can sit indoors or on the neon terrace and tuck into a six-course sharing style Asian menu.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Feb 14, 6.30pm to 9pm and 9.30pm to midnight, Dhs1,250 per couple, Dhs1,500 (for a window table). Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @akirabackdubai

Aiza

Do both you and your partner love Greek-Mediterranean cuisine? Head on over to recently opened, homegrown, Greek-Mediterranean restaurant, bar and lounge at The Pointe’s East Marina. There’s plenty of oysters decorated with rose petals and to end your night in a sweet note, there’s a chocolate fondant dessert. Oh, and there’s some plate smashing action, too certain to make for a memorable Valentine’s Day.

Aiza, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Feb 14, 6pm to midnight (kitchen). Tel: (0)4 575 5097. @aiza_dubai

Al Nafoorah

Fried kibbeh and braised lamb shank and more are on the menu at this authentic Lebanese restaurant in Jumeirah Emirates Towers. The feast is priced at Dhs395 for the soft package and Dhs695 for the house package.

Al Nafoorah, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Dhs395 for the soft package, Dhs695 for the house package. Tel: (800) 666 353. @alnafoorahdubai

Ammos

This beachside Greek restaurant has launched a limited-time Valentine’s Day menu offering a selection of dishes for two. There’s a seafood platter, mixes meat platter and a Greek-style whole lobster spaghetti among others.

Rixos Premium Dubai, Dubai, Feb 14 , 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)52 777 9473. @ammosgreekdubai

Anantara The Palm

For an experience that’s as close to dining on the pristine beaches of south-east Asia, try Anantara’s special sunset dinner option. Choose from a lantern-lit table heaped with seafood to share or hire a private gazebo decorated just for the occasion.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from Dhs1,999. Tel: (0)45678304. anantara.com

Andreeas Beach Club

The Valentine’s Day dinner package at this cool beach club costs Dhs399 per couple and includes a four-course dinner, a bottle of Rose’ with chocolate and roses for ladies.

Andreeas Beach Club, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (058) 693 5778. Facebook.com/Andreeas.dubai

Anise

Savour the flavours from around the world from Asia, Europe and beyond at Anise. There’s even a lavish seafood spread. All yours for just Dhs399 per couple for soft drinks and Dhs699 for house drinks.

Anise, InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Dhs399 soft, Dhs699 house. Tel:(0)4 701 1111. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com

Aprons & Hammers Beach House

Make romance fun by sharing in buckets of succulent, saucy, seafood that is both delicious and messy at Aprons & Hammers Beach House on Palm West Beach. Couples receive a complimentary cocktail when dining on Valentine’s Day at the Beach House location.

Aprons & Hammers Beach House, Palm West Beach, Dubai, 5pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @apronsandhammers

Armani

A classic Rossini for her and Bellini for him set the scene for six courses of award-winning Italian cuisine in an equally flawless setting complete with romantic music. It will cost you Dhs799 per person with soft beverages.

Armani, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (04) 888 6333. armanihoteldubai.com

Asado

Couples who love Argentinian food, make your way to Asado at Palace Downtown and enjoy a four-course meal of exquisite prime cuts and succulent seafood. Prices start from Dhs799 for the set menu and two soft beverages.

Asado, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Feb 14, Dhs799 with soft drinks, Dhs1,199 with a bottle of champagne. Tel: (04) 888 3444. addresshotels.com

ALSO READ: The most exciting venues confirmed to open in Dubai in 2021

Asia Asia

This four-course set menu will teleport you to the beautiful Far East this Valentine’s Day. Pick from dishes such as Nasu Moro Miso, selection of nigiri, mango miso black cod and more. Your meal ends with yuzu cheesecake or a chocolate bomb. It’s priced at Dhs700 per couple.

Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (04) 276 5900. @asiaasiadubai

Asil

Valentine’s Day at Asil will cost you just Dhs650 per couple and features an amuse-bouche, mezze, a main course and dessert. Dinner will no doubt be a great experience but don’t forget to admire the amazing views from the terrace.

Asil, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, JBR, Dubai. Tel: (04) 520 0055. asilrestaurant.com

Atelier M

Enjoy a delicious three-course meal (including a welcome drink), overlooking the superb view of the Dubai Marina whilst sampling some of Atelier M’s best dishes.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, from 7pm, Dhs599. Tel: (0)4 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Azure Beach

Do you and your partner enjoy the beach? This spot is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Dubai. The pretty beach club at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR is offering a special couples deal on Valentine’s Day for Dhs395. That gets you a couple of sunbeds and a selection of mixed sushi paired with a bottle of rose.

Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 342 1924. @azurebeachdubai

Babiole Dubai

Enjoy an enticing set dinner menu and free flow at this restaurant atop Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City whilst you enjoy the breathtaking views of the iconic Burj Khalifa from the terrace. It’s Dhs195 for cocktails, Dhs225 for house beverages and Dhs500 for food and a bottle of wine.

Babiole, Level 44, Hilton Dubai, Al Habtoor City, Dubai. Tel: (056) 515 4665 437. babioledubai.com

Ballarò Restaurant

A special four-course dinner awaits with dishes such as smoked duck, tuna tataki, wagyu beef tenderloin and more. A creative sharing chocolate dessert will complete your Valentine’s dining experience.

Ballarò Restaurant, Conrad Hotel, Dubai. Feb 14, Dhs470 per person. Tel: (0)4 444 7444. @conraddubai

Beach by FIVE

Check out stunning beachside spot Beach by FIVE for a romantic night dining under the stars. For Dhs350 per couple, enjoy a four-course set meal and you can add a bottle of wine or sparkling wine for Dhs200. If you’re going all-out, opt for a beachside table with a five-course set menu and bottle of premium bubbly for Dhs1400.

Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Feb 14, from Dhs350 per couple. Tel: (04) 455 9988. fivehotelsandresorts.com

BiCE

Head Chef Davide Gardini has prepared a Valentine-themed four-course set menu featuring calamari stuffed with capers, home-made Tortelli, fillets of rainbow trout and more. Choose between a candlelit setting indoors or dine under the stars on the terrace.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah & Hilton Dubai The Walk, Dubai, Dhs599 per couple with a glass of bubbly. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. restaurant.JBR@hilton.com @hiltondubai

Bistro des Arts

For Dhs390 per person, tuck into Parisian flavours in this three-course meal by Bistro des Arts. Dishes include lobster soup, seared salmon, slow-cooked short ribs and more. You and your partner will also receive a Kir Royal welcome drink.

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina Promenade, Dubai, Feb 14, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs390. Tel: (0)4 551 1576. bistrodesarts.ae

Bla Bla Dubai

Trust Dubai’s biggest new beach club to go bananas on Valentine’s Day. The chefs are preparing a 23-course sharing menu available in its Japanese venue Nami and Italian restaurant Onda. You will get burrata and grilled asparagus, California rolls, tuna pizza, 48-hour short rib, apple crumble and much more.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, Feb 14, from 6pm, Dhs379 per person for food only, Dhs499 per person with sparkling. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blabladubai

Brasserie Boulud

Chef Nicolas Lemoyne has curated a tantalizing five-course menu for you to enjoy in the restaurant’s beautiful and warm setting. Delicacies include pan-seared foie gras, poached Dover sole filet and more. The menu is available from February 11 to 14.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Dubai. Tel: (04) 281 4020. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Bull and Bear

Bull & Bear promises a delightful four-course romantic dinner with wine pairing available on February 11, 12 and 14. The menu includes a selection of starters to choose from, such as wagyu beef tartare, celeriac soup and cornish crab cannelloni, followed by guests’ choice of a main. For a sweet finish, diners can enjoy a selection of three desserts, particularly the famous Waldorf Astoria red velvet cake.

Bull and Bear, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, available Feb 11, 12 and 14, Dhs999 per couple. Tel: (0)4 515 9999. @bullandbear.difc

Butcha

Enjoy a sharing-style Valentine’s Day feast for two at this Turkish-born steakhouse and butcher shop. Perfect for meat lovers, your main course includes a whopping kilogram of Butcha’s signature meat with Turkish spices, sucuk, merguez sausages, lamb shashlik, as well as additional plates and sides. The sharing menu costs just Dhs245 per couple with soft drinks, mocktails and Turkish tea and coffee.

Butcha, two locations: City Walk and The Beach, Dubai, Feb 14, 7pm onwards. @butchadubai

Cafe Belge

Enjoy a delicious four-course meal, in the trendy Belgian venue with delicious dishes such as pan-seared Dover sole, wagyu beef rossini, cauliflower truffle risotto and raspberry and chocolate hearts. It will cost just Dhs595 per couple.

Cafe Belge, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Dubai, Feb 14, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs595 per couple. Tel: (0)4 372 2323. @cafebelgedubai

ALSO READ: CZN Burak is opening a burger joint in Dubai

Cafe Society

Head to Cafe Society with your loved one for a cosy breakfast for Dhs250 and tuck into eggs benedict, pancakes and more. Prefer lunch or dinner instead? The restaurant is serving up a sumptuous five-course menu for Dhs450 per couple featuring signature dishes like red snapper with smoked salmon risotto, Cremona pumpkin mustard ravioli with truffle sauce and more.

Café Society, Tamani Marina Hotel, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 318 3755. @cafesocietydxb

Capri

For a romantic dinner poolside, head to Capri at Palazzo Versace Dubai. You will get a four-course menu and one bottle of champagne for a cost of Dhs2,500 per couple. The lady will receive a bouquet of flowers and a delicious pastry to take home.

Capri, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, Feb 14, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs2,500 per couple. Tel: (04) 556 8820. palazzoversace.ae

Cé La Vi

Everyone’s favourite, Cé La Vi has a premium a la carte menu featuring the finest contemporary Asian cuisine. Located 54 floors high, you’ll get breath-taking views of Dubai’s skyline if you sit outdoors for Dhs2,000. Or you can sit indoors for Dhs1,250 per person. You will have live entertainment and tunes from the resident DJ to keep you and your partner company.

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Feb 14, 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 515 4001. @celavidubai

Certo

For lovers in love with Italian food, a four-course dinner awaits for just Dhs399 at Certo at Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City. It includes a glass of grape and a welcome aperitif. Prefer the soft drinks package, it’s Dhs349 per couple.

Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, 6pm onwards, Dhs349 for the soft package, Dhs399 for the house package. Tel: (04) 366 9187. radissonhotels.com

Coco Lounge

Enjoy a platter, bottle of champagne and shisha under the stars at one of Media City’s moved loved terraces.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, from 7pm, Dhs299 per couple. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. @cocoloungedxb

Cove Beach

Couples at Cove Beach Caesars Palace can indulge in a romantic dinner at Two.0 or on the beach while enjoying the picturesque sunset and ocean views with toes in the sand. Prices start from Dhs550 per couple at the restaurant and Dhs1,650 per couple on a private luxurious cabana on the beach with a bottle of bubbles.

Cove Beach Dubai, Caesar’s Palace Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Feb 14, sunset till late. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. @covebeachdubai

Farzi Cafe

Farzi Café’s three-course feast includes beetroot tikki with a green apple and mint chutney to start, a classic mascarpone risotto tossed with rich Indian tomato gravy, homestyle chicken curry and much more. There’s even a pleasingly pink rose tea and it’s priced at just Dhs99 per person.

Farzi Cafe, City Walk and Mall of the Emirates, Feb 12 to 14, @farzicafedubai

Fogueira Restaurant and Lounge

Spoil the one you love with an all-you-can-eat Brazilian Churrasco BBQ at Fogueira, Restaurant and Lounge. Apart from succulent and juicy, fresh off the grill meats and veggies, the restaurant also promises a variety of traditional dishes to choose from. Expect breath-taking views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai Marina from the terrace on the 35th floor of the hotel.

Fogueira, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, JBR, Dubai, Feb 14, Dhs499 per couple. Tel: (0)4 439 8813. facebook.com/fogueiradeltadubai

folly by Nick and Scott

Spend Valentine’s day in Dubai with your loved or dining al fresco with an outdoor table overlooking the majestic Souk Madinat. Enjoy a three-course dinner menu and the three-hour beverage package for just Dhs850 per couple.

folly by Nick & Scott, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, Dubai, Feb 14, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs850 per couple. Tel: (0)4 430 8535. folly.ae

Giardino

A buffet dinner awaits featuring a delectable array of international cuisine in a dining room adorned in the famous Versace tropical print. It will cost you just Dhs230 per person. The lady will receive a handcrafted pastry as a gift.

Giardino, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, Feb 14, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs230 per person. Tel: (04) 556 8820. palazzoversace.ae

Hakkasan

Award-winning Cantonese restaurant, Hakkasan Dubai has a special four-course menu for Valentine’s Day for just Dhs498 per person. It includes small eats such as wok-seared Hokkaido scallops and wok-seared Hokkaido scallops. For mains, there’s wagyu rib eye, wok-fried prawns and more.

Hakkasan Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (04) 426 2626. hakkasan.com

Hell’s Kitchen

Couples can tuck into a decadent four-course menu at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen for Dhs695 per person. You will receive a glass of bubbles on arrival and incredible Valentine’s sharing desserts.

Hell’s Kitchen, Ceasars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Feb 11 to 14, Dhs695 per person. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. caesars.com

Karma Kafe

Dine at the foot of the glittering Burj Khalifa this Valentine’s Day with the Dubai Fountain spectacular. On the menu, there’s a selection of five types of maki, Japanese coconut curry, mango miso black cod and much more. It’s priced at Dhs700 per couple.

Karma Kafe, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (04) 423 0909. karma-kafe.com

Koko Bay

Stunning beachside hotspot, Koko Bay, is tempting guests to dine under the stars this February 14. Enjoy a welcome drink followed by a four course menu, soaking up the atmosphere by the ocean. The alfresco space will be decked out with romantic lighting and fresh flowers, so you’re sure to impress in this intimate setting. Opt for a toes-in-the-sand table for Dhs999 per couple, or level up to a cosy cabana for Dhs1,299.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, February 14, 7pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 572 3444. kokobay.co

La Cantine du Faubourg

Savour an incredible set menu with your partner at this chic French-leaning restaurant, where chef Yanis Ait will be serving a selection of dishes to share. Highlights include a contemporary take on beef tartare, duck breast with butternut puree, and a Mont Blanc dessert with chestnut cream and cassis mousse. The sharing menu is priced at Dhs400 per person, excluding drinks.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Dubai, Feb 14, from 8pm. Tel: 04 352 7105. @lacantinedubai

Lah Lah

Award-winning pan-Asian kitchen and bar at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens has a romantic three-course set menu available on Valentine’s Day. You will begin with sharing starters of Chuka wakame salad with sesame dressing, soft shell roll and Thai beef salad. Mains feature a choice of wok-fried tofu, ribeye with Asian steamed greens or miso-marinated black cod. A chocolate dessert ends your delicious dining experience.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Dhs495 per couple, inclusive of a bottle of house grape. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @zabeelhousethegreens

Larte

Couples can enjoy a romantic dinner at Studio One’s Larte for Dhs399 with a choice of starter, main and dessert and a glass of bubbly on arrival.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, from 6pm, Dhs399 per person. Tel: (0)4 581 6870. @larte.dubai

Lao

Enjoy a three-course specially crafted menu of the finest Asian cuisine. Dine indoors in the Asian-inspired dining room or alfresco seating overlooking the hotel’s lush and colourful gardens. It will cost you just Dhs299 per person with a glass of bubbles.

Lao, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Feb 14, Dhs299 per person Tel: (0)4 818 2222. @waldorfdubai

Little Italy

For a simple yet romantic night at home, Little Italy Ristorante Valentine’s Day special heart-shaped pizza is perfect for you and your loved one. Apart from the delicious pizza, you will also get red macarons and fruit champagne for just Dhs69. You can enjoy the same pizza at the restaurant as well on February 14 for Dhs49.

Little Italy, Next to Cakewalk restaurant, Karama, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 385 2445. @littleitalydxb

ALSO READ: A huge gastronomic event is returning to Dubai this February

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Dine at the stylish restaurant with its walls adorned with stunning works of art or choose a table on the French Rivera inspired terrace. Signature dishes on the a la carte menu include snails with garlic butter, slow-cooked duck legs with an orange glaze and vanilla cheesecake. Don’t leave without trying the Valentine’s Day dessert and cocktail (pictured)

LPM Dubai, Gate Village No 8, DIFC, Dubai, Tel:(0)4 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Masterchef, the TV Experience

Based on the popular TV show, an intimate four-course dinner awaits for couples featuring caviar and waffle, creme fraiche and chives, baked brie, salmon carpaccio and much more. Stay the night at the Millennium Place Marina for Dhs1,299 or just do dinner with flowing champagne for just Dhs649.

MasterChef, The TV Experience, Millennium Place Hotel, Dubai Marina, Dubai Dhs249 one glass of sparkling, Dhs399 free flow sparkling, Dhs649 free-flow bubbles. Tel: (04) 3462636. masterchefdxb.com

Masti

Expect inventive contemporary Indian by the sea at the lively Masti in La Mer where a three-course menu awaits diners.

Masti, La Mer, Jumeira, Dubai, Feb 14, from 8pm. Tel: (0)4 344 4384. mastidubai.com

Maiden Shanghai

Check out chic restaurant Maiden Shanghai for a special MSG-free and organic four-course set meal for Dhs350. Add a bottle of wine for Dhs200 because, well, why not? It’s Valentine’s Day.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from 7pm, Feb 14. Tel: (04) 455 9989. @maidenshanghaidubai

Noépe

The Cape Cod-inspired restaurant at Park Hyatt is offering a four-course menu served with Valentine-themed drinks and one cheese platter for sharing.

Noepe, Park Hyatt Dubai, Port Saeed, Dubai, Feb 14, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs350 per couple. Tel: (0)4 602 1234. @noepedxb

Observatory Bar & Grill

Dine with your loved one and enjoy a sharing menu with stunning panoramic views of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. It will cost you Dhs800 per couple with house drinks.

Observatory Bar & Grill, 52nd Floor, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai, Feb 14, Dhs600 per couple for food only and Dhs 800 with house beverages. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. marriottharbourdubaidining.com/dining/observatory

Pai Thai

Dishes like marinated chicken wrapped in pandan leaf, creamy red prawns curry, smoked duck breast await in this three-course menu at Pai Thai on Valentine’s Day. Prices start from Dhs695.

Pai Thai, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Feb 12 to 14, 6pm onwards, Dhs695 for the soft package, Dhs895 with a bottle of grape and Dhs995 for rose. Tel: (800) 666 353. jumeirah.com

Palm Avenue

A private dinner on the beach or in one of the restaurant’s over-water pool cabanas awaits at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. The six-course menu features a lavish spread of gourmet cuisine and includes a specially crafted dessert.

Palm Avenue, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Feb 14, Dhs1,200 per couple (food only), Dhs2,500 per couple with two glasses bubbles and bottle of grape, Tel: (0)4 818 2222. @waldorfdubai

Pierre’s Bistro & Bar

Three Michelin star Chef Pierre Gagnaire has created an enticing four-course set menu with French flavours such as smoked salmon, pan-seared duck foie gras, beef fillet and more. It will cost just Dhs495 per person.

Pierre’s Bistro & Bar, InterContinental Dubai Festival City Dubai, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Feb 14, Dhs495 per person. Tel: (0)4 701 1111. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/valentines

Publique

For Dhs299 per person, pick from seven dishes from on the menu at Publique this Valentine’s day. They include burrata with roast truffle vegetables, coq au vin or beef Rossini with truffle mash potato. And of course, the venue does not fail to stun with mesmerizing views of Dubai’s Marina skyline.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Feb 13 and 14, noon to 10pm, Dhs299 per person. Tel: (0)58 108 2465. publique.ae

Pure Sky Lounge & Dining

Dubai Marina’s highest rooftop bar venue at JBR is celebrating Valentine’s Day a day early on February 13 with a five-course menu. Highlights include lobster and asparagus salad with miso mustard vinaigrette, seared scallop and grilled beef tenderloin with a side of a pumpkin puree.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah & Hilton Dubai The Walk, Dubai, Dhs499 per couple with a glass of bubbly. Tel: (0)4 3182319. restaurant.JBR@hilton.com @hiltondubai

Qwerty

Enjoy a three-course meal and a bottle of wine to share on the table for Dhs390 per person.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Feb 14, 7pm, Dhs390 per person. Tel: (04) 4271000. mediaonehotel.com

Rhodes W1

Indulge in a French affair this Valentine’s Day as Rhodes W1 brings you a taste of the Normandy countryside. Expect flavourful dishes such as asparagus with crispy hen’s egg, beef with confit potato cake, as well as white and dark chocolate mousse. The carefully curated menu is priced at Dhs850 per couple, including two glasses of bubbles.

Rhodes W1, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Feb 14, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs850 per couple. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. rhodesw1-dubai.com

Ronda Locatelli

Choose from either a two-course or three-course menu featuring true classic Italian dishes. On the menu, there’s sharing starters and mains include a choice between ravioli pasta with braised veal and burrata, grilled prawns or beef tenderloin with black truffle sauce and mashed potatoes.

Rhonda Locatelli, Atlantis the Palm, Dubai, Feb 14, Dhs190 per person two-course menu, Dhs240 per person three-course menu, Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @RhondaLocatelliDubai

Samakjé Restaurant & Lounge

Enjoy an evening of seafood and sea views with a complimentary welcome cocktail and heart-shaped cake at this friendly Levantine restaurant at The Pointe.

East Marina, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 5pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 584 6777. samakje.com

ALSO READ: Palm Jumeirah is set to welcome a McGettigan’s and Trader Vic’s

Solo

Tuck into a mouthwatering three-course menu at Solo Italian Restaurant & Bar with dishes like espresso flavoured foie gras, grilled Wagyu tenderloin, and more. Priced at Dhs580 per couple. Add on Dhs400 for a luxurious BMW 5-series limousine ride.

Solo, Raffles Dubai, Oud Metha, Dubai, Feb 14, Dhs580 per couple, Tel :(0)4 324 8888, raffles.com/dubai

Splendido

Dine under the stars on the Tuscan-style terrace as Chef Francesco serves a specially crafted ‘San Valentino’ menu. Featuring poached oysters, seafood saffron risotto, beef tenderloin and more, all accompanied with live jazz.

The Ritz-Carlton-Dubai, The Walk, Dubai, Feb 12, 13 and 14, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs795 per couple with soft drinks and one glass of bubbly, Dhs1,295 per couple with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 3186150. ritzcarlton.com/dubai

STK, Downtown

For Dhs700 per couple, tuck into a delectable three-course set menu of the chef’s favourites at STK Downtown. The price includes a glass of sparkling on arrival. You can get the same deal at their branch at JBR, too.

STK, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 425 39 48. stksteakhouse.com/venues



Summer Place Dubai

If you and your loved one fancy Asian cuisine on Valentine’s Day, head to Summer Place Dubai where you’ll have plenty of Asian specialities to feast on. This delicious feast will cost you just Dhs625 per couple.

Summer Place Chinese restaurant Dubai, 31st Floor, V Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Tel: (0)50 106 3574​. @summerplacedubai

The Bay

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Dubai at this beachside brasserie in Mandarin Oriental Jumeira. A three-course menu awaits featuring delectable Mediterranean favourites, served in a romantic setting. It will cost you Dhs500 per person with wine pairing.

The Bay, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 777 2233. @mo_jumeira

The Bungalow Dubai

Make the most of a two for one special offer this Valentine’s Day in Dubai at The Bungalow Dubai. Additionally, you can get 50 per cent off a bottle of grape from 5pm. Oh, and you and your loved one will have breath-taking beachside views to keep you company.

The Bungalow, La Mer, Jumeira 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)54 994 7970. bungalowdubai.com

The City Grill

A brilliant four-course meal awaits at South African steakhouse with dishes like smoked salmon, seafood salad, wagyu beef tataki, black cod and more. Enjoy with your loved one in the cosy interiors and intimate spaces for just Dhs600 per couple. Guests who wish to skip the vino can enjoy the themed menu for Dhs500.

The City Grill, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 437 0088. thecitygrillsteakhouse.com

The Grand Grill

A four-course special set menu awaits with a bottle of rose plus roses and chocolates for ladies for just Dhs459 per couple.

Habtoor Grand Beach Resort, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 399 4221.

The London Project

Whisk the love of your life away on a romantic helicopter ride over the city. A limo will drop you both off to The London Project where a delicious five-course sharing meal with unlimited house beverages and sparkling awaits. After this, there’s a romantic stay for two at Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island where you’ll receive bubbles and breakfast in bed the next day. Prices start from Dhs8,888.

The London Project Valentine’s Cloud 9 Package, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Feb 14, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs8,888 per couple. Tel: (0)56 913 4699. @thelondonprojectdubai

The Restaurant

A three-course set menu awaits with oysters, appetisers and soup followed by mains and a dessert at Address Beach Resort. The dinner ends with the Executive Chef’s special Fresita Rosita – a strawberry shortcake with ice cream for dessert. It will cost you Dhs1,376 for two.

The Restaurant, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, Feb 14, Dhs1,376 per couple. Tel: (0)4 879 8888. addresshotels.com

The Tap House

Enjoy a romantic dinner by the ocean at Palm Jumeirah’s The Tap House. The welcoming venue is hosting couples for an unforgettable evening this Valentine’s Day. Enjoy a four-course dinner with a bottle of wine for Dhs699 per couple. Dishes include pan-seared scallops, seven spice duck breast and mushroom ravioli.

The Tap House, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Feb 14, 7pm onwards, Dhs699 per couple. Tel: (0)4 514 3778. @taphousedubai

Thiptara

Thiptara at Palace Downtown is offering nothing short of a romantic celebration with a specially curated Thai menu and captivating views of The Dubai Fountain. The remarkable five-course meal will take you on a culinary journey of Thailand. Prices start from Dhs799.

Thiptara, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Dhs799 for the soft package, Dhs1,199 for bubbles. Tel: (04) 888 3444. palacehotels.com

Torno Subito

Chef Massimo has lovingly whipped up a five-course meal where signature dishes celebrate the 1950’s Italian Riviera. Diners in the restaurant receive a welcome sparkling drink, or you can level up with your own private beach cabana and dine there with a bottle of Prosecco.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from 7pm, Dhs949 per couple or Dhs2,400 on a private beach cabana. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubito

Trattoria

The Italian eatery has a specially curated three-course Valentine’s Day menu with dishes such as scallops with parmesan crust, prawn and spicy lobster bisque ravioli, heart-shaped pizzas, and chocolate mousse with a hint of spice. Don’t miss the special tiramisu espresso cocktail for just Dhs45. Priced at Dhs699 with house drinks.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Feb 11 to 14, 6pm onwards. Tel: (800) 666 353. @trattoriadubai

The Westin Mina Seyahi

If private beach dining is your idea of an ideal romantic night out then The Westin should be right up your street. Choose from an Italian menu (Dhs1,000 to Dhs2,000 per person), an Aegean menu (Dhs1,500 to Dhs2,000 per person), or an Arabic menu (Dhs1,000 to Dhs1,500 per person) served right on the shoreline.

The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @westindubai

Vanitas

Elegant Vanitas is serving up a four-course set menu with dishes such as scallop gratin, wagyu beef ravioli and more await at Vanitas for just Dhs399 per person. For beverages, you and your loved one can order off the a la carte menu. Ladies will receive a single rose and a handcrafted pastry, too.

Vanitas, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, Dhs399 (food only). Tel: (04) 556 8820. palazzoversace.ae

Vida Creek Harbour

With stunning views of the Dubai skyline to keep you company, savour a delicious buffet with plenty of dishes such as salad, mezze, seafood, grills and more. Prices start from Dhs499 with soft drinks including food and shisha.

Vida Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 428 8888. vidahotels.com

Vida Downtown

Get a private cabana for just Dhs990 per couple including food and two glasses of Moet and a bottle of grape. Dishes on the fancy menu include a delectable amuse-bouche, a seafood platter and more.

Vida Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 428 6888. @vidahotels

Wave Breaker

A romantic sunset stroll coupled with dinner awaits for diners at Wave Breaker this Valentine’s Day. Couples will be treated to a three-course dinner priced at just Dhs699 for two with house beverages. The menu features California avocado Dungeness crab tower, deep-fried tempura asparagus sushi, beef tenderloin, pan-seared seabass with pea risotto and amaretti ravioli.

Wavebreaker Beach Bar and Restaurant, The Walk, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Dhs499 for the soft package, Dhs699 for the house package. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

Weslodge Saloon

Located at the world’s tallest five-star hotel on the 68th floor, tuck into a menu with dishes like farm-fresh burrata, calamari, classic poutine with lobster and more. And of course, since the restaurant is one of the best steakhouses in town, there’s teak on the menu. A special dessert has been created for the day called ‘Falling in love’ and is a must-try, too. Prices start from Dhs500.

Weslodge Saloon, Level 68, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai, Feb 14, prices start from Dhs500. Tel: (04) 560 1700. @weslodgedubai

Zoco

Priced at Dhs450 per couple, tuck into an extravagant four-course sharing set menu featuring Mexican flavours with a bottle of premium sparkling. There are special prizes to be won such as brunches, tickets to La Perle and more.

ZOCO Dubai, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Feb 14, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 437 0044. zocodubai.com

Images: Supplied