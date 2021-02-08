These are perfect for the special man in your life…

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and ladies, if you’re losing your calm trying to decide what to gift the man in your life on this special day, we’re here to make the gift hunting a little easier on you.

From amazing perfumes to facials to help him look all the more dapper and much more, here is a list of Valentine’s Day gifts he will love.

CG Barbershop

Here to spoil the man in your life is CG Barbershop located in Dubai Media City. The barbershop is known for its handcrafted haircuts and grooming services and on Valentine’s Day, they are offering a specially curated ‘Malentine’s’ facials for just Dhs14 with every cut. Ladies, you can even try your luck winning a total grooming makeover for your man on the CG Barbershop’s Instagram page. If you win, your partner will receive a hair restyle, Kiehls facial and shave and/or beard trim and a gorgeous bouquet of flowers from Il Giardino or a gift from its limited-edition Valentine’s Day collection.

CG Barbershop, Arjaan by Rotana, Al Sufouh Complex, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 227 4666. @cg.barbershop

Rasasi Perfumes

Amongst our five main senses, the sense of smell is said to be one of the most important, as it plays a major role in controlling one’s mood, memory, behaviour and emotions – which is why perfume is always a great and thoughtful gift. Rasasi, the four-decade-old company has plenty of options to choose from to gift your man on Valentine’s Day with scents including musk, Nebras and more.

Find the nearest store near you here.

Nikon

If your plus one loves photography, consider getting him a new camera for Valentine’s Day. Nikon’s new generation of mirrorless cameras- Z6II or the Z7II are the perfect gifts to encourage your loved ones to unleash their creativity. Plus, think of all the cool new shots you’ll have to add to your ‘Gram.

Find the nearest store near you here.

Velvet Blend Gift Sets

A gift perfect for the man who loves fragrance, the Velvet Blend gift set features Lootah’s stunning selection of enchanting perfumes, incredible incenses, and fragrant ouds and oils. Pick from three customisable gift sets, all placed inside an exquisitely crafted, beautifully scented, luxurious velvet box.

Available at all Lootah stores and online here.

Bo Barbershop

Pick up a voucher from Bô Barbershop and give your loved one an experience he’ll never forget. The vouchers range from Dhs100 too Dhs500 with a range of options to choose from. On top of this, there’s great music, magical coffee and a chilled vibes – it’s the ultimate gift of relaxation and rejuvenation.

Bô Barbershop, The Bay Gate, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 999 2614. @bo.barbershop

Marks & Spencer grooming collection

Marks & Spencer is offering the ultimate grooming collection for men – perfect to gift this Valentine’s Day. If your partner is a vegan, he’ll love the Harvard range for Dhs70 which is completely vegan and offers a fresh fragrance combining energising citrus with a warm woody base. For spicier notes, the Bergamot & Amber Fragrance Duo Set for Dhs85 is one to opt for.

Shop the collection in-store today. Find your nearest store here.

Diggn’It Grooming set

Sound familiar? If you’re a fan of the popular TV show Shark Tank, this is where you would have seen this all-natural beard care brand. The high-end beard grooming company has carefully curated kits to suit the needs of every gent who rock a beard or stash. There are four to pick from and each of them is unique. But, they provide all the necessary items to help men keep their beards well-groomed, nourished, and moisturized – with unique scents of classic Arabian aromas.

Shop the collection in-store today or via the website here.

Sweet Box by Candylicious

If your man loves candy, opt to give him this monthly candy subscription box. It’s the gift that keeps on giving with each monthly delivery featuring an array of lollies and chocolates. Prices start at Dhs199 a month for a 12-month subscription.

Sweet Box by Candylicious, from Dhs199 a month. sweetboxbycandylicious.com

Titan Watches

If your loved one is a watch collector, nothing will brighten his eyes more than a brand new Titan Watch on Valentine’s Day. The world’s fifth-largest watchmaker has launched a curated collection of watches, and here’s the great news – it includes watches for both him and her. They complement each other and make a great style statement. Prices for the watch collection start from Dhs300.

Available across Titan retail outlets across UAE, select Hour Choice stores, leading department stores, online marketplaces and authorized retailers.

