It’s the only DIFC licensed restaurant serving non-halal food…

Pubs and gastropubs seem to be having a serious moment in Dubai right now with plenty new ones popping up. Dubai’s thriving restaurant scene DIFC has now got a slice of the action with the opening of The Hidden Hog.

The casual new ‘bistro bar’ venue can be found inside the Capital Club in DIFC. It’s the only DIFC licensed restaurant serving non-halal food so if you’re on the hunt for an authentic full English breakfast, you’ll find it right here.

A visit here will find you dining in a minimalistic setting with oak flooring and panelled walls. The cuisine is European with dishes such as traditional charcuterie, slow cooked real ribs lathered in smoky BBQ sauce, Parma croquettes and sous vide cheeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hidden Hog (@thehiddenhog)

The Hidden Hog has a number of great deals throughout the week, such as its breakfast deal. Priced at Dhs35, it’s piled high with real sausages, bacon, eggs and more. It’s served from 10am to 4pm so you don’t need to get up too early.

Other offers include a two-course business lunch, priced at Dhs79, served Sunday to Thursday between 12pm and 4pm, a cool sharing menu, plus a ladies’ night and brunch is set to launch in the near future.

Luca Gagliardi, F&B Director, The Hidden Hog, commented on the opening: “Dubai’s dining scene is one of the most dynamic in the world, always pushing the boundaries of culinary excellence and brimming with creativity.”

He continued “The Hidden Hog is of no exception and being able to offer something truly unique in DIFC is extremely exciting. We’ve curated a menu designed to tantalise tastebuds and deliver a culinary experience like no other in the area, which is bound to trigger blissful nostalgia for many of our guests.”

The Hidden Hog, Gate Village, DIFC, Dubai, open 10am to 3am daily. Tel: (04) 364 0126. thehiddenhog.com

Images: Provided