There are days that call for fancy restaurants and there are days that call for more chilled vibes, and for some, that means a casual British-style pub. Whilst many of these style of restaurants already exist in Dubai, there are plenty more opening or already open that you need on your radar.

Here are 4 new pubs to check out in Dubai…

Already Open

Tipsy Lion

Cool new pub Tipsy Lion just opened at Sofitel Dubai Downtown. Homage to a true British pub is evident in the details here, with walls comprising of wood panelling and exposed brick, plus wooden pub benches outside on the terrace. There are also plenty of games such as pool, table football and drink pong. Throughout the week there’s happy hours, a brunch, ladies’ night and roast dinner deal.

Tipsy Lion, Rooftop, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Sun to Wed 5pm to 2am, Thurs 5pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 2am. @tipsyliondubai

Opening soon

The Coins

The Coins English Pub is set to open in DIFC in the near future. Of late, there has been some activity on social media telling followers it’s ‘coming soon’, so watch this space. It will open in Emirates Financial Tower, DIFC, serving up ‘drinks and classic British pub favourites’. Judging by the website, it’s going to have live music, happy hours, ladies’ nights, brunch and a ‘pitcher hour’.

The Coins English pub, Emirates Financial Tower, DIFC, opening soon. thecoins.ae

Factory by McGettigan’s

Palm Jumeirah is soon set to welcome a McGettigan’s. Factory by McGettigan’s will open at the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah sometime in 2021 (the hotel is still under construction). The new bar is described as ‘the perfect mix of an intimate cocktail den and a social, comfortable, neighbourhood bar’. Get ready for a slice of Irish charm.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, opening in 2021. hilton.com

The Hidden Hog

The Hidden Hog is the new restaurant, bistro and bar that is soon to open in DIFC. It looks like it is going to be a little more ‘Dubai’ (and European style) than British pub and, amongst European dishes, it will serve up real sausages and bacon. According to the website there will be a full English breakfast, business lunch and more.

The Hidden Hog, 3rd Floor, Building 3, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Dubai, opening soon. thehiddenhog.com

