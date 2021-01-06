It is the most important meal of the day, after all…

Ahhh breakfast. They say it’s the most important meal of the day and who are we to agree? More than just a meal, going out for breakfast has become a bonafide social event. There are plenty of fabulous breakfast deals in Dubai to make sure you get more for your money.

Here are 6 of the best breakfast deals in Dubai. Bon appétit.

Bistro des Arts

Deal: Buffet, main, crepe and hot drink for Dhs119

Perched on the corner of Dubai Marina Mall you’ll find Bistro Des Arts, a cosy French restaurant that serves up a great value breakfast brunch on the weekends. For Dhs99, you’ll get to help yourself from the buffet to start, where there’s a selection of fresh juices, pastries, cheese and cold cuts. Then, pick your main from a collection of hearty breakfasts, a made-to-order crepe and a hot beverage.

Bistro Des Arts, Address Dubai Marina, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 3pm, from Dhs119. Tel: (04) 55 11 576. bistrodesarts.ae

Boardwalk

Deal: 4/5 dishes for Dhs98

Boardwalk’s weekend breakfast brunch runs from 11.30am to 2pm and for Dhs98, you’ll get a savory croissant, a choice of two antipasti, poached eggs on avocado toast topped with grilled prawns, or smoked salmon & trio of sorbets and berries. Get free-flowing mimosas for an extra Dhs98 if you’re feeling fancy.

Boardwalk at Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 11.30am to 2pm, Dhs98. (04) 205 4647. @boardwalkdubai

Bounty Beets

Deal: All-you-can-eat breakfast with unlimited tea, coffee or juice for Dhs99.

Popular (and very Instagrammable) cafe Bounty Beets has a stellar breakfast deal that will likely draw you back time and time again. We vote for sitting out in the leafy garden as you tuck in to your choice of 15 bitesized breakfast dishes plus unlimited tea, coffee or juice for Dhs99.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Fridays and Saturdays 8am to 12pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 511 7373. @bountybeets

Circle Cafe

Deal: All-you-can-eat breakfast plus tea or coffee for Dhs60

If you’re looking for all-you-can-eat-breakfast, the one at Circle Cafe is at your service. For Dhs60 you can tuck into your choice of 25 breakfast dishes, plus a tea or coffee (its Dhs25 for kids). Dishes include English breakfast, Mexican eggs, pancakes, croque madame, waffles, egg bagels and plenty more. You must book your table in advance as Circle Cafe does not accept walk-ins.

Circle Cafe, various locations including Media City, Studio City and Business Bay, available weekdays until 12pm, Fridays and Saturdays 8am to 4pm, Dhs60. circle-cafe.com/locations

Ella’s Eatery

Deal: All-you-can-eat plus hot drink or juice for Dhs65

Gaze out across endless yachts as you tuck in to all-you-can-eat breakfast at Ella’s Eatery. Choose no less than six dishes from the menu, with a hot drink or a fresh juice for Dhs65. Breakfast favorites on the extensive menu include avocado toast, organic eggs, shakshoukas, pancakes and breakfast bowls.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, all-day breakfast available 8am to 4pm weekdays, 8am to 12pm weekends, from Dhs65. Tel: (04) 557 0984. facebook.com/ellaseateryDXB

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

Deal: Any breakfast item, a side of pancakes, unlimited tea, coffee and juice for Dhs99

You’ll find The Scene by Simon Rimmer at the ever-popular Pier 7 building in Dubai Marina, with a wrap around balcony that gives you the very best views of Dubai Marina and its yachts. Every Friday and Saturday, order any breakfast item and get a side of pancakes plus unlimited tea, coffee and juice for Dhs99. Include three beers or mimosas for Dhs140 all-in.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 10am to 12pm, from Dhs99. Tel: (0)58 651 6194. facebook.com/TheScenePier7

