Dubai residents are a well-travelled bunch, so just how do we cure that wanderlust when borders are closed and flights are being grounded? Fortunately, we no longer need a passport to be transported to the South of France, with Twiggy by La Cantine bringing French Riviera vibes to Old Dubai.

Sitting pretty on the edge of Dubai Creek at the Park Hyatt Dubai, Twiggy by La Cantine combines a show-stopping beach club with a sublime French-Mediterranean restaurant.

It comes from the team behind Dubai hotspots La Cantine du Faubourg, Ninive and Lana Lusa, bringing hospitality nous and on-point aesthetics to the fore.

With its curvaceous infinity pool, private stretch of beach, and breezy alfresco restaurant overlooking the water, this is everything we love about destination dining, minus the airport queues.

Twiggy by La Cantine strikes that perfect balance between elegant and relaxed. On the ground floor, sun-worshippers take languid dips in the 100-metre pool, before topping up their tan on a sunbed, or seeking out the privacy of a cabana.

Upstairs, the sun-dappled terrace takes in views of the holiday-worthy scenes below, as diners linger over the sunshine-bright flavours of the Mediterranean. Think seabass carpaccio garnished with black truffle, Provencal squid, and fish or lobster straight off the grill – along with an impressive sushi selection.

Beachside, you can book a sunbed for Dhs200 on weekdays or Dhs250 on weekends, or a gazebo for two for Dhs400 on weekdays and Dhs600 on weekends.

If you really want to live that luxe Riviera life, book one of the three cabanas, named Bardot, Grace and Coco. Prices range from Dhs1,000 to Dhs3,000 for six to 12 guests, with additional guests priced at Dhs200 a head.

These chic beachside retreats are perfect for a group of friends or private events. Of the cabanas, Bardot and Grace are the pick of the bunch, thanks to their direct access to that Instagrammable swimming pool.

And just like its namesake model was a fashion icon of the 1960s, Twiggy by La Cantine is making a name for herself here in Dubai. It may not be that trip to France we’re all hanging out for, but it truly is the next best thing…

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, beach club open daily from 9am to sunset, restaurant open daily from noon to 1am. Tel: (04) 602 1105, twiggy.ae, @twiggydubai

