Come for the custard tarts, stay for the sublime setting…

Lana Lusa opens her doors in Dubai today, bringing soulful Portuguese cuisine, fresh-baked treats and stunning design to the northern end of Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1.

Set within the Al Wasl 51 complex, this striking cafe-restaurant-bakery comes from the team behind Dubai hotspots La Cantine du Faubourg and Ninive.

3 of 12

Here’s what you can expect inside…

Lana Lusa’s founder, Jessica Viveiro, channels her Portuguese roots, drawing inspiration from her grandmother’s journals. Echoing the family-run restaurants of Lisbon’s Bairro Alto, Lana Lusa is a natural beauty.

Sunlight streams into the dining room, which is kitted out in earthy tones of ochre, mustard and sand. Linen curtains and vintage family photos bring softness to the space, while potted palms add a pop of greenery. Outside, the breezy terrace is surrounded by lush plants, with dappled sunlight filtering onto the tables.

No detail has been overlooked. In collaboration with branding agency A.M. Studioworks, London design studio Pirajean Lees sourced each item from Portuguese artisans, from the handpainted ceramics to the cork menus from Porto.

What’s on the menu?

The menu, too, is authentically Portuguese. From the on-site pastelaria, snap up freshly baked pasteis de nata (those flaky, burnished custard tarts) and bolo de bolacha (a sweet, biscuit-based cake). Or settle in for a relaxed meal of pateis de bacalhau (salt-cod croquettes), arroz de tamboril (fish and rice stew), or cataplana de peixe, (a rich seafood stew hailing from the coastal region of Algarve).

Even the soundtrack will transport you to the laneways of Lisbon, with soulful Fado (Portugal’s passionate, guitar-and-vocal-driven melodies) playing in the background.

Open from 8am in the morning until late at night, and with a welcoming family vibe, Lana Lusa looks set to become a new neighbourhood favourite in Jumeirah 1.

Lana Lusa, Al Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 380 1515. instagram.com/lanalusadxb/