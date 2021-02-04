The world-famous DJ is doing a one-off performance at the luxury hotel…

This past year aside, Dubai is no stranger to some massive performances from some of the world’s biggest artists and, on Saturday, February 6, we’ll be treated to one more with a stellar set from world-famous DJ, David Guetta.

The French DJ, famous for tracks such as Titanium (ft. Sia) and When Love Takes Over (ft. Kelly Rowland), first teased about his Dubai performance with a video on his Instagram page on January 26.

Another video followed later confirming his performance on the helipad of the world’s only seven-star luxury hotel, the Burj Al Arab. Days before his February 6 performance, Guetta has released another video, and it’s certainly set to hype you up.

The concert is called ‘David Guetta: United At Home Fundraising Live Stream from Dubai’ and people from around the world will be able to tune in and watch the Dubai performance on David Guetta’s YouTube channel.

The project is in partnership with Dubai Tourism, Jumeirah, Unicef and Dubai Cares. The fundraising livestream will take place on Saturday February 6 at 6pm (UAE time), so make sure you tune in.

The video captures the magnificent Burj Al Arab at sunset and shows David Guetta walking up to the helipad. It cuts to a number of people setting up DJ and sound equipment before cutting to an incredible shot at night time with lasers and lights.

David Guetta is arguably at the top of his game in DJ’ing, having sold more than 30 million singles worldwide. He’s collaborated with a number of huge artists including Black Eyed Peas, Akon, Nicki Minaj, Jason Derulo and more.

