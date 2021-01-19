The superstar DJ teased an announcement on his Instagram page…

Huge international DJ, David Guetta, has hinted about hosting a performance in Dubai sometime soon. The French mastermind behind hits such as Titanium, Love Is Gone, Without You and so many more took to Instagram to share a teaser video with his 8.6 million followers.

The clip includes shots of some of David Guetta’s recent ‘United At Home’ performances in Miami, Paris and New York City, followed by the words ‘Get ready for the next chapter’ and a series of shots in Dubai.

The next part only mentions ‘David Guetta United At Home Fundraising Live Stream from Dubai’. While we’re not clear on any further details just yet, it seems as though people from around the world will be able to tune in and watch the Dubai performance.

Whether that means Dubai residents will have the chance to watch the show in person or not, remains to be seen. What’s On will be sure to bring you more details as and when we have them.

David Guetta last visited Dubai in October 2018, where he performed to the crowds at former nightclub Base Dubai. The French DJ and producer has sold more than 30 million singles worldwide, working with an array of stars including Sia, Flo Rida, Avicii, Akon and The Black Eyed Peas.

He’s performed in Dubai a couple of times before, and reportedly has a place of his own in Dubai Marina. We look forward to finding out exactly what he has in store for us when more details are shared on the upcoming event.

Stay tuned…