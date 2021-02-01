He’s been snapped with UFC champ Khabib…

Dubai is no stranger to a celebrity or two and it looks like the crème de la crème, legendary Hollywood actor Will Smith has touched down in the city. He’s been snapped with none other than UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Whilst Will Smith’s own Instagram account is so far quiet on his arrival to Dubai, it’s well-known that sporting figure Khabib has been in Dubai for quite some time, posting plenty of snaps to his Instagram account, such as training at NAS.

It’s no secret that Fresh Prince of Bel Air legend Will Smith is a huge fan of Dubai. He’s rumoured to have a holiday home here and has been spotted at some of the city’s top spots, from golf courses to restaurants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

Will has previously described himself as ‘the spirit animal of Dubai’ and has described it as ‘his favourite city on earth’. From posing in a bathroom in the Burj Khalifa to skydiving, he’s certainly made the most of the city.

Back in 2019 he came here with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith for what looked like a couples holiday. Keen golfers, they visited Emirates Golf Course for a night game, as well as visiting The Address Montgomerie where they happily posed with shocked fans.

Smith also famously visited Dubai with loads of family members to celebrate his 50th birthday, for which he made a ‘bucket list’ series. The first episode of Will Smith’s Bucket List saw the entire family sky diving in Dubai as part of Will’s elaborate birthday celebrations.

We can’t wait to see what he does next…

Images: Social