Thursday, April 1

Last call for the all-star Chef’s Table line-up

A collection of the city’s finest restaurants have put on a limited-time, five-course menu for a relatively affordable price, but sadly this curated kitchen tinkering ends on Saturday. Before it does, you still have time to try the special ensembles from Fouquet’s, LPM, Punjab Grill, Hakkasan, Tori No Su and more from as little as Dhs295.

You can find the full menus and how to book each restaurant at adculinaryseason.ae

Guaccidental happiness

A close runner up to Fajitas Navidad, International Burrito Day is our second favourite celebration of delicious Mexican carbs. We’re pretty sure Desi-Mex mash-up, Tikka Taco feel the same way about it because they’re giving offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on their popular byriani burritos. Choose from chicken, beef, prawn, and veg, and they all come stuffed with that righteous biryani, beans and spicy salsa combo.

Pirces from Dhs30, midday to 10.30pm. Valid on direct orders only, call: (050) 2291 245, @tikkatacouae

Staycation with a capital stay

It’s that time of year again where the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) slips on its travel agent hat and heads out to negotiate some epic staycation deals for the people of Abu Dhabi. And as usual, they have excelled themselves, racking up 50 special staycation deals across the emirate, each offering half board inclusions. Available now for bookings up to April 10, each hotel stay of two days or more will include breakfast and either dinner or lunch, a second room available at half rate, and children under 16 (with paying adults) will go free of charge.

Find the list of participating hotels on our full feature.

Friday, April 2

And so the cycle begins

The very first Hudayriyat Cycling Challenge takes place this weekend, giving cyclists the opportunity to spin their pedals in search of medals in 100km and 30km races. The 100 kilometre race starts at 6am and will be contested over 10 loops of the 10 click track, with the prize purse of Dhs300,000 being allocated among winners of each age and gender division. The 30km race is just for fun, with no monetary prizes up for grabs, just big bike bragging rights. Registration is now open to everyone aged 12 and over. The cost for entry into the 100km race is Dhs120, the 30km race fee is Dhs90. The window for sign up is due to close on April 1. Male and female cyclists will compete in separate races.

All participants must provide a negative PCR test result within 48 hours of event day, or if vaccinated be able to show a live E or Star in the AL HOSN app. From Dhs90, races start at 6am. To register, click onto the adsc-events.inphota.com events website now.

Your invite to Fight Island

UFC Gym Middle East has just opened the doors to its latest UAE location, in Abu Dhabi. The team of experts provide fitness regimens tailored to each member’s unique physiques, and lifestyle and experiences targets, as well as providing holistic education on all aspects of the health and fitness programme. Facilities in the 1,600 square metre gym include strength equipment; cardio area; battle ropes; agility ladders; and expansive mat areas for (adult and youth) martial arts training. The launch offer means you can secure membership for Dhs11 per day, and there’s the option to try before you buy with a free day pass, to get yours, just jump on the ufcgym.me website and fill in the form.

Retired Military Personnel Association complex, Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, open 6am to 10pm daily. Tel: (800) 832 496, ufcgym.me

Golden opportunities

The Dhs99 Golden Pass at Abu Dhabi Golf Club gets you a full day’s access to The Pool Bar. In addition to your dip, you get to sip one included house draft beverage, and lunch is taken care of with a plate of flame-grilled gastronomy. And that is some outstanding value. You can make good barbecue choices by mixing up Greek-style beef striploin steaks; peri peri marinated chicken thigh; cajun and lime marinated perch skewers; harissa prawn skewers; coleslaw; roasted new potato; and bread & butter rolls. Golden Pass holders can really get into the swing of things with the whole weekend-long happy hour — sink cut-price bevvies from 11am until close on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Pool Bar, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, every Friday and Saturday, from 11am onwards, the Golden Pass is Dhs99 per person per day (including taxes). Tel: (056) 536 2230, email events.adgc@aldargolf.com, abudhabigolfdining.com

Steaky Blinder

Leather, wood and tile combine here to transform this venue into an unmiss-steak-able homage to the traditional 1920s East Coast American meaty chop shop. The same attention to deatil is marbled throughout the menu too with a craft-curation of prime cuts and signature tipples. Options for ‘The Meat People’ Friday brunch start at Dhs250, making it a great way to explore the venue’s flame-grilled fair, and roaring windy city atmosphere.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Fri brunch 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs250. Tel: (02) 333 2444, @butcherandstill

Saturday, April 3

Smoke, flames and stoking fame

It’s the final weekend of Rotana Hotel’s Smoke and Flames competition, and the hunt for the UAE’s ultimate BBQ master. The four finalists will each step up to the grill one last time, in a bid to impress the judges with their mastery of fire and dice. he talented Mr Adam Ridgway will be recreating his game-changing BBQ sushi; taste-maker Michael Graham’s flavour-packed jerk chicken and spicy mango salsa and coleslaw will also make an appearance; renegade master Andrew Deane is back once again with his pastrami Reuben and Emirati-spiced chips; and local legend Sultan Almarri will battle the clock to plate up some of his outstanding smoked salmon and traditional mandi rice. You can follow every flip, squeeze and sizzle live at Saadiyat Rotana this Saturday from 6pm. And if it all makes you feel a little peckish, Nasma is putting on a dinner package available from Dhs290.

Nasma Bar, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, from 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (056) 994 8890, @saadiyatrotana

Glo-up your weekend with this brunch and pool pass deal

Rosewood’s Glo has acquired a reputation for grilling, thrilling and filling stomachs with only the finest fair. And the popular Wood & Fire Saturday brunch comes with access to that dreamy Insta-famous pool. Brunch menu highlights include tuna tartare, duck rillette, and flank steak. As a final little incentive, guests will get 20 per cent off refreshments poolside before or after the brunch.

Glo, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi, Staurday 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs310 for food only, Dhs410 with free-flowiing house. Tel: (02) 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

