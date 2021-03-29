The DCT’s Spring in Abu Dhabi is going hard on the half-board holidays…

It’s that time of year again where the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) slips on its travel agent hat and heads out to negotiate some epic staycation deals for the people of Abu Dhabi.

And as usual, they have excelled themselves, racking up 50 special staycation deals across the emirate, each offering half board inclusions. Available now for bookings up to April 10, each hotel stay of two days or more will include breakfast and either dinner or lunch, a second room available at half rate, and children under 16 (with paying adults) will go free of charge.

HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi said “Spring in Abu Dhabi’ is the result of collaborative efforts between the private and public sectors within the local tourism industry, in line with DCT Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to continuously elevate tourism experiences within the capital,”

“This campaign is an open invitation from DCT Abu Dhabi to the wider UAE community to enjoy unforgettable experiences and further explore Abu Dhabi’s diversity and authenticity.”

Spoiler alert, we don’t have example ‘from prices’ on the below, you’ll have to get in touch directly for those special rates.

Participating hotels

Saadiyat Island

Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas, book on tel: (02) 697 0000; Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, book on tel: (02) 492 2222; and Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas book on tel: (02) 407 1234.

Yas Island

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, book on tel: (02) 208 6888; W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, book on tel: (02) 656 0000; Yas Island Rotana, book on tel: (02) 656 4000; Radisson Blue Yas Island, book on tel: (02) 656 2000; Crowne Plaza Yas Island, book on tel: (02) 656 3000; and Park Inn by Radisson, Yas Island book on tel: (02) 656 2222.

Abu Dhabi City

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, book on tel: (02) 813 7777; The Westin, book on tel: (02) 6169 999; Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, book on tel: (02) 616 6166; Aloft Abu Dhabi, book on tel: (02) 654 5000; Al Ain Palace Hotel, book on tel: (02) 599 6000; City Seasons Al Hamra Hotel, Tel: (02) 672 5000; Premier Inn Abu Dhabi International Airport, Tel: (600) 500503; Premier Inn Abu Dhabi Capital Centre, Tel: (600) 500503; Pear Rotana Capital Centre, Tel: (02) 307 5555; Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi Downtown, Tel: (02) 615 6666; Oryx Hotel, Tel: (02) 681 0001; Novotel Abu Dhabi Gate, Tel: (02) 508 9999; Ibis Abu Dhabi Gate, Tel: (02) 657 4888; Cristal Abu Dhabi Hotel, Tel: (02) 652 0000; Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 657 4888; Novel Hotel City Centre, Tel: (02) 633 3555; Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Tel: (02) 501 6444; and Golden Tulip Downtown Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 205 5555.

Al Ain

Al Bada Resort, book on tel: (03) 784 3330; Danat Al Ain Resort, Tel: (03) 704 6131; Ayla Bawadi Hotel, Tel: (03) 705 1444; Ayla Grand Hotel, Tel: (03) 705 1444; and Ayla Hotel, Tel: (03) 705 1444.

Al Dhafra

Western Hotel Gayathi, Tel: (800) 9378376; Dhafra Beach Hotel, Tel: (02) 801 2000; Remal Hotel, Tel: (02) 809 2222; and Western Hotel Madinat Zayed, Tel: (800) 9378376.

