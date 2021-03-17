Who’s awesome? You’re awesome. And so is this city…

This is a story all about how we could flip your weekend right upside down, so just stay right here where it’s not too shabby and we’ll tell you how to have a big one in awesome Abu Dhabi.

Thursday, March 17

A cut above

Unlimited steak? Challenge accepted. Look obviously this isn’t going to be one for the vegans but if you like your cuts prime, your evenings rare and date nights well-done, look no further. Choice Cut steakhouse has packages starting at just Dhs159.

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Shk. Rashid Bin Saeed, Thu and Fri between 6pm and midnight, food only Dhs159, soft Dhs179, house Dhs249. Tel: (02) 501 6444, @novotel_abudhabi_albustan

Mo galleries, mo culture

Manarat Al Saadiyat is hosting a notoriously BIG exhibition, ‘Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop’ with invaluable assistance from cultural and lifestyle Kingpins, Sole. On display, you’ll find treasures from four decades of booth-fire, digging through crates and the sound of 808s — including photographs, albums, magazine covers and memorabilia, helping to chart Hip-Hop history.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, daily 10am to 8pm, until May 31. Dhs30 per person. Tel: (0)2 657 5800. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Intravenous veritas

Emirates Palace Spa is ratcheting the wellness factor by mainlining a selection of special tonics directly into guests’ circulatory systems. In partnership with The Elixir Clinic, the world-class spa is now offering a range of ‘IV infusions’, including the exclusive Emirates Palace VitaDrip. Contained within these intravenous concoctions are a carefuly curated blend of essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants, reporting effects such as enhanced energy levels, strengthened immunity, rehydration, anti-aging and overall wellbeing.

Emirates Palace, W Corniche Rd – Al Ras Al Akhdar, from Dhs325 (for B12 booster). Tel: (02) 690 7978, mandarinoriental.com/abu-dhabi

Friday, March 18

Ready to fall in Louvre again

Early risers should know that Sea Hawk offer a weekend sunrise (Friday and Saturday at 6am) guided excursion to their programme of kayak Louvre Abu Dhabi trips. This is in addition to Tuesday to Sunday 5pm, 6pm and 7pm trips. Sunrise, sunset you can now combine a trip that illuminates some of the mysteries behind Louvre Abu Dhabi, experience the dome’s beauty from rare, privileged angles, all at the same time as ‘sculpting the guns’ with the what the kayaking organiser’s website describes as a low-to-moderate workout.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Tue to Sun 5pm to 7pm, 6am trip available on Fri and Sat, from Dhs126. Tel: (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae

Pleased to meat you

For those that have a strong steak in the meat-eating game, you’re probably already well aware of the work of Elfab. They’ve been delivering top quality meat and seafood products to the finest hotels, restaurants and hypermarkets in the UAE for the last four decades. And now excitingly, they’ve opened up a retail arm, delivering the same premium chilled and frozen, cuts, chops, fillets and halal-certified protein-powered goodness direct to your door. Make sure you check out the deals of the week section, there are some massive bargains to be had.

Now delivering across the UAE via the elfabshop.com website

Saturday, March 19

A little Rayana of sunshine

The Rayana Latin Tapas Bar daily pool pass gets you to the hotel’s beautiful elevated pool deck between 9am and 7pm. It’s Dhs150 with Dhs100 back as food and beverage credit to spend at Rayana. But for a proper Saturday session, guests can sip unlimited cocktails between midday and 4pm (with continued pool access afterwards) for just Dhs200.

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street. Tel: (056) 544 8158 @andazabudhabi

Making friends with Mufasa

This 400-hectare park’s animal register includes gorillas, lions, cheetahs, giraffes, jaguars, lemurs, hippos, chimpanzees, wolves, and crocodiles. It also offers off-the-beaten-track experiences, Al Ain Zoo recently opened a pair of mountain biking experiences (from as little as Dhs15), allowing you to take a tour through the local landscape under your own steam. For those rocking a bit of a Steve Irwin vibe, the zoo is now giving visitors a rare shot at making friends with Mufasa, by heading into the lion’s den and feeding the king of the jungle. Blimey, what a ripper. At this stage, we should point out that safety equipment, including caged vehicle, is provided. Hop in the back of the all-terrain truck, gingerly grasp your tongs and offer pieces of meat through the gaps in the cage into the jaws of waiting lions. And doesn’t it makes a nice change for once, you being the one behind the cage, rather than the animals?

Al Ain Zoo, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, daily 10am to 6pm, adult price of park tickets Dhs29, lion feeding experience, Fri and Sat Dhs150. alainzoo.ae Chasing the egg

It’s the final weekend of Six Nations action and there are two big Saturday clashes to look forward to: Scotland vs Italy at 6.15pm and Ireland vs England at 8.45pm. You can watch every kick, conversion and ruck at NRG. In addition to live sports, billiards and darts this crafty wee sports bar has got game when it comes to promotions. There’s a daily happy hour from 4pm to 8pm, and at the moment — there’s an absolutely scrummy Six Nations platter on offer. Crouch, bind and set into the crispy chicken wings, cheddar dripped nachos and burger, alongside two pints of hops for just Dhs120. Well, we’re converted.

NRG, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area,Al Zahiyah,. Tel: (02) 644 6666

