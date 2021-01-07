Don’t forget your helmets…

From swans to mongoose, gibbons, gazelles, hippos and cats, Al Ain Zoo has plenty to offer that the whole family can enjoy. And now, the 400-hectare zoo located in the foothills of Jebel Hafeet has announced a brand new experience for cycling enthusiasts in the UAE.

The family-friendly attraction now offers a new mountain bicycle experience created especially for adventure lovers which will see explorers cycling their way through an exciting and challenging journey amidst the rugged terrain of Hafeet Mountain.

Here are the details.

You will have to pick from one of two distinct tiers. Pick wisely depending on your capability.

The first is dedicated to mountain bicycles with three unique tracks of varying length: 3km, 7km and 9km. The path is located by the main gate and will allow cyclists to explore the slopes and amazing rugged terrain beneath Hafeet mountain alongside Al Ain Zoo.

The second is dedicated to tricycles. It is set within the premise next to the Education Center allowing visitors to enjoy the nature and biodiversity of Al Ain Zoo.

Omar Mohammed Al Ameri, Director Operations in Al Ain Zoo stated, ‘This new experience is an exciting addition to our efforts in encouraging the community to adopt an active lifestyle and enjoy the natural environment in Al Ain Zoo.’

He added that apart from highlighting the amazing Hafeet mountain, home to a wide range of flora and fauna, explorers can immerse themselves in its abundant history.

Safety measures in place

All experiences at Al Ain Zoo are in line with the set precautionary measures allowing guests to have a fun day out with the family in a fun and safe environment, while also following all safety procedures to practice this exciting activity as safely as possible.

The experience will be available daily from 10am to 6pm on weekdays and 7am to 6pm on weekends for the external experiences. For the internal experience, the timings are 1pm to 7pm daily.

Prices start from Dhs15 for 30 minutes for small bicycles. Visitors can book this experience at the dedicated stand next to the main gate and the education centre.

For more information visit the website here or call Al Ain Zoo at (800) 966. @alainzoouae

Images: Emirates News Agency/Al Ain Zoo