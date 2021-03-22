Whether it’s date night or a night out with friends, feel your best…

We’re spoiled for choice with restaurants and venues of all types to visit in Dubai. That being said, however, it feels like more casual eateries are having a bit of a moment. If you miss getting dressed up to the nines (think heels and party dresses or your slickest suit) for a special date night or evening out with friends, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 12 amazing Dubai restaurants to dress up for dinner at…

Alici

For incredible views overlooking JBR and the sparkling Arabian Gulf, check out Alici, the stunning Italian seafood restaurant at Bluewaters Island. White-clothed tables and cushy canvas chairs offer an Almafi-inspired haven from which to sip Italian beverages and sample unlimited crudo. You’ll find classic Italian dishes such as pizza, pasta and other mains, served with seafood.

Alici, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 275 2577. @alicidubai

Amazonico

Dress up and step into the rainforest at Amazonico in DIFC. The Copacabana rooftop terrace is just the ticket for after-work drinks, with exotic cocktails, DJ tunes, showstopping city views, and a new menu of ‘piqueo’ snacks that are perfect to share. The indoor space is spread over a mid-level restaurant and ground floor lounge. Rainforest-inspired foliage, birds, trees and more are everywhere and the menu boasts stunning Latin-inspired dishes such as tiradito, Brazilian-style steak, yuca sides and guacamole. Find out what What’s On thought here.

Amazonico, Gate Village 11, Pavillon DIFC, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com/dubai/

At.mosphere

There’s no better excuse to dress up than if you’re headed to the highest restaurant in the world. At.mosphere can be found in the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, where it boasts a stunning restaurant and sleek lounge area with dizzying views of the glittering city below, from their perches on the 112nd and 123rd floor of the building.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Dubai, lounge open 12pm to 2am, restaurant open 12.30pm to 2.30pm and dinner from 6pm to 1pm. Tel: (04) 888 3828. @atmospheredubai

Bagatelle

This chic French restaurant has long been a firm Dubai-favorite for its chic setting and party atmosphere. Whilst the parties are on hold for the moment due to current restrictions, the restaurant is still a fabulous place to visit for dinner or post-work drinks.

Bistrot Bagatelle Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, open from 8pm daily. Tel: (04) 354 5035. bagatelledubai.com

Bella

New Italian restaurant, Bella Restaurant & Lounge recently opened in Dubai’s Business Bay. It comprises of an ultra-chic loft-like lounge area and a dining room and bar. One of the coolest things about this new Italian haunt is that it boasts a fully-retractable glass ceiling, meaning you can look up into the velvety night sky, when you can tear your eyes away from the twinkling skyscrapers of Business Bay.

Bella’s Restaurant & Lounge, 20th floor, Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay, Dubai, opening now. Tel: (04) 873 3377. @bellarestaurantdxb

Cé La Vi

For those of us that appreciate an impressive backdrop for our next Insta-shot, it doesn’t get much better than a full Burj Khalifa view behind an elegant floral swing seat. Cé La Vi is located on the 54th floor of the Address Sky View hotel, with panoramic views of the surrounding Downtown area. The vibe doesn’t dip at any point throughout the night, so if you’re looking for a bar with really nice atmosphere, Cé La Vi, is a win.

Cé La Vi, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Sat to Thurs 12pm to 1am, Fri 1pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavi.com

Flair 5

Escape the concrete jungle for this lush and leafy retreat, at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC. From Saturday to Wednesday, Flair 5 hosts ‘social hours’, with selected drinks and snacks priced at Dhs40 each.

Flair 5, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Social Hours, Sat to Wed 5pm to 7pm. Tel: (04) 372 2323. ritzcarlton.com

Indochine

This sultry French-Southeast Asian eatery in DIFC has just launched a new Petite Après tasting menu. Available Sunday to Thursday from 4pm to 7pm, this great-value deal includes up to three select dishes and two glasses of wine for Dhs165. New menu additions include prawn summer rolls, crispy duck autumn rolls, and bahn mi.

Indochine, Gate Precinct Building 3, DIFC, Sun to Thu 4pm to 7pm. Tel: (04) 208 9333. @indochinedxb

Ossiano

Nothing screams fancy dinner than dining next to a huge aquarium filled with tropical fish such as sharks and stingrays. Ossiano is the ultimate in sophisticated dining and is best saved for one of those extra-special nights as the price tag is, unsurprisingly, a little hefty. Enjoy top-end seafood such as caviar and more.

Ossiano, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed to Sun 6pm to 10pm, Mon & Tues closed. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @ossianodubai

Seafire Steakhouse

Seafire at Atlantis, The Palm is one of Dubai’s longest steakhouses, and for good reason. The restaurant, which is no stranger to a celebrity or two, such as David Beckham, specialists in prime cut steak and fresh seafood. Its signature culinary experience invites you to choose the cut, age and marble score of your steak, before it’s perfectly cooked to your liking.

Seafire, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon 6pm to 10pm, Tues closed, Wed to Sun 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 426 2626. @seafiresteakhouse

Nobu

When hear ‘Nobu’ you probably think of the LA celebrity hotspot, but we have an outpost right here in Dubai. Found at Atlantis, The Palm, you can tuck into the famous Japanese-Peruvian cuisine such as sushi or the signature black cod with sweet miso. Celebrity visitors include Ed Sheeran, Kim Kardashian, Wayne Rooney, David Guetta and more.

Nobu, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 6pm to 12am. Fri & Sat 12pm to 3am, 6pm to 12am. Tel: 04 426 2626. @nobudubai

Thiptara

For a super-sophisticated Asian dining experience with incredible views of the famous Dubai Fountains, look no further than Thiptara. Bag a seat out on the terrace for prime fountain views and tuck into Asian-fusion dishes, with Bangkok-Style seafood being a speciality.

Thiptara, Palace Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai, Sat to Thurs, 6pm to 11.30pm, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, 6pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 428 7961. @thiptaradubai

Images: Social/provided