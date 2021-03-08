Looking to book a last minute getaway?

As the idea of travel starts to feel more normal again, Emirates are encouraging customers to make up for lost time. The airline asks travellers to ‘pick up where you left off and make up for missed trips’, with the announcement of special fares on featured destinations.

You don’t have long to book, these reduced fares are only available on bookings made between March 8 and 18, on trips before June 15, 2021. If you’ve been debating about whether to book an overdue vacation this spring, these flights could tempt you.

There are five destinations on the list, which vary for tropical beach escapes to rich cultural cities. Whether you’ve had Maldives on your bucket list for a while, or you’ve been dreaming of a trip to Istanbul, Emirates’ sales don’t come around too often.

One of the destinations is about to reopen its borders. According to the Seychelles’ Department of Tourism, from March 25 “the Seychelles will open to all visitors irrespective of their vaccination status.”

Check out the details of the special fares below:

Destination Economy Class Business Class Maldives Starting from Dhs3,495 Starting from Dhs8,555 Seychelles Starting from Dhs3,495 Starting from Dhs9,955 Amman Starting from Dhs1,995 Starting from Dhs6,995 Istanbul Starting from Dhs1,595 Starting from Dhs9,995 Moscow Starting from Dhs2,355 Starting from Dhs9,995

If you’d prefer to let Emirates plan the whole trip, you can also book a vacation with Emirates Holidays, starting from Dhs1,699 per person. You can see the full details of the available trips and destinations on the Emirates website.

Emirates recently launched an added seating option, where customers can choose to purchase the empty seat next to them from Dhs200. Customers can book up to three seats in a row, so whether you’re travelling solo, as a couple, or with children, you’ll have more space and privacy to relax on the flight.

emirates.com