Start planning that Indian Ocean escape…

For many of us, it’s been a long time since we last whipped out our passports and jetted off on a holiday. But now, that long-awaited vacation may be closer than you think, with the news that the Seychelles will soon be reopening it borders to all travellers.

According to the Seychelles’ Department of Tourism, from March 25 “the Seychelles will open to all visitors irrespective of their vaccination status.”

Up until this point, entry to the Seychelles will continue to offer quarantine-free travel to people who have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, or who are travelling from one of the countries on the permitted list.

The UAE is currently among the list of permitted countries. Keep an eye on the official travel advisory page for the most up-to-date list.

After March 25, these restrictions will be lifted, apart from travellers from South Africa, which “will remain the only country from which visitors will temporarily not be permitted.”

In order to travel to the Seychelles after March 25, you’ll need to present a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure. You won’t have to quarantine on arrival, and there will be no restrictions on your movements during your time in the Seychelles.

You will be required to follow the local public health measures while visiting the Seychelles. These include:

having valid health insurance that covers Covid-19-related isolation and clinical care

submission of your negative PCR test result, flight and hotel details to the designated platform

booking accommodation at a licensed establishment or liveaboard that has been certified by the Public Health Authority

you can find the current list of accommodation, hire cars, tour operators and more at tourism.gov.sc

For the latest travel updates from the Seychelles authorities, visit: tourism.gov.sc