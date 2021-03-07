The colourful spot takes up residence in Andaz The Palm…

Palm Jumeirah is quickly becoming the place to be for laid-back alfresco dining, and that notion shows no signs of slowing down with the addition of La Coco. The lively restaurant opened its doors on Thursday March 4, and our Instagram feed were quickly flooded with shots of the colourful spot.

You’ll find La Coco in Andaz The Palm, a young quirky hotel which opened its doors in late 2019. Already in the property is Japanese spot Hanami and late night watering hole KnoX, so La Coco will have no problems fitting in with the fun-loving crowd.

The vibe is described as ‘where the California coast meets the Mexican riviera sunset’. Upon arrival guests are greeted with a huge flower wall emblazoned with the logo as well as a hanging egg chair, making for the most Instagrammable backdrop.

The venue offers a mix of indoor and alfresco space, with the outdoor seating found directly next to the pool, instantly providing those vacation vibes. Inside, the restaurant is drenched in fuchsia lighting to create a fun ambiance, with a choice of table or booth seats and a view to the terrace through bi-fold doors.

More than just good vibes, La Coco offers a curated American menu, bursting with fresh seafood, Mexican favourites, pizza and pasta dishes. The cocktails have been given names to ignite a sense of wanderlust, from Hollywood to Newport, Venice and beyond.

The open-kitchen provides a perfect view to the pizza oven, where you can enjoy an insight into the craftsmanship that goes into each slice. But, if it’s table cooking you’re after, make sure to order the guacamole to see it prepared right before your eyes.

La Coco is now open every day for lunch and dinner. Stay tuned for announcements of future activations happening at the new venue.

La Coco, Andaz the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)50 107 3766. @lacocodxb