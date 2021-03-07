Here’s a list of cool things to add to your diary…

Feeling the Sunday blues? Plan out your after-work activities to help keep you excited until the next weekend rolls on over.

Here are six fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week

Sunday, March 7

Create your own amazing prints with this workshop

For Dhs100, you will explore gel plate prints which is one of the newest forms of printmaking. The soft surface of the gel means that you can paint, draw and capture fine impressions directly onto the surface which can then be printed on paper. It runs from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at Manarat Al Saadiyat. All materials are included in the cost. Call 02 657 5929 to register.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Sun March 7, 14, 21 and 28. Dhs100. Tel: (0)2 657 5929. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Monday, March 8

Reach new heights with your bestie on International Women’s Day

Make plans with the girlfriends and whizz on over to Circuit X to take on the #ChoosetoChallenge Campaign. There’s a buy one get one free offer and you can take on the challenges while cheering each other on. A day guaranteed to be filled with fun, laughter and fresh air.

Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, Al Hudayriat Island, Abu Dhabi. March 8. Tel: (0)2 691 0302. @hudayriyat.island

Check out an art pop up

From March 8 until Mother’s Day on March 21, a unique art pop up is taking place at The Abu Dhabi EDITION. The work of art on display is by Fatima Al Dhamash, Yasmin Hamadi, Holtz Javier and Gemma Gallagher. Additionally, these artists have adorned their paintings on takeaway coffee cups for the occasion and will showcase Women’s Empowerment inspired pieces inside and on the terrace area, alongside the hotel’s very own curated art collection. Coffee will be served for free for ladies on March 8.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 208 0000. @annexabudhabi

Tuesday March 9

Indulge in a spritz and dim sum night

To celebrate the mid of the week, head to Hakkasan Abu Dhabi. The award-winning spot has launched a new Spritz & Dim Sum Nights where you can slurp on carefully crafted spritz cocktails and a selection of Hakkasan’s most distinguished dum sums. The innovative beverage menu costs just Dhs68 per cocktail and includes oolong and vetiver, chinotto, cider rose spritz and much more. For just Dhs48, you can get a selection of dim sums such as seafood taro croquette, black pepper squid and more.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace, W Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi. Mon to Sat 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs68 per drink, Dhs48 per dim sum plate. Tel: (02) 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi

Enjoy unlimited drinks and two bites for a pocket-friendly cost

Plan out some time this week to enjoy the last of the cool weather before the summer hits. Head to Cove Beach Abu Dhabi where you can enjoy unlimited drinks and two delicious bites for just Dhs199 as you catch up with friends from 8pm to 11pm.

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi, Makers District, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Tue 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Wednesday March 10

Tuck into an evening brunch at Chamas

Calling all meat lovers! Chamas’ churrascaria night takes place three times a week from Wednesday to Friday and is perfect for carnivores. It is a traditional South American all-you-can-eat banquet offering up wagyu, black Angus, veal, juicy salt marsh lamb cuts and more. Yum!

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi. Wed to Fri 6pm to 11pm, food only package Dhs325, soft Dhs385, house Dhs485, kids Dhs175. Tel: (800) 423 463. @chamasad

Images: Supplied