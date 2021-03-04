Putting on the Spritz…

It’s interesting watching fashions wash in and out of public favour. We see these tidal tastes in haircuts and clothes of course, but in food and beverages too. Take for example – the unstoppable renaissance of ‘that British juniper-based drink’.

Since the mid 2010s that particular drink has been just the tonic for an exponential curve of millennials, schweppsed away by novel infusions and concitions.

There’s also been a resurgence, we’ve noticed, in that orange Spritz drink. So much so in fact, that in Abu Dhabi right

Hakkasan

Crafty connoisseur of Cantonese cuisine, Hakkasan has a brand new Spritz & Dim Sum Night available between Monday and Saturday nights all the way up to Ramadan.

They’re offering seven signature beverage concoctions based around that most ritzy of spritzy drinks (including oolong and vetiver; fortunella and mint; strawberry and rose; and bergamot and agave) and five selected dim sum varieties (gold leaf har gau; seafood taro croquette; Shanghai style morel mushroom dumpling; Wagyu beef truffle puff; and black pepper squid) available to indulge via the altruistic mechanism of sharing plates.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W, Mon to Sat 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs68 per drink, Dhs48 per dim sum plate. Tel: (02) 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi

Alba Terrace

Alba Terrace, the chilled Med-style diner created by Tom Aikens is launching a lush little lunch deal within its leafy confines. The Weekend Spritz includes foods fresh outta the wood-fire oven such as a pizza and aubergine parmigiana, there’s also slow roasted lamb leg, burrata with rocket pesto, crispy artichokes, and tarte tropezienne. The house package lets you hit up the brass-clad bar for trendy blended aperitifs, including the famous orange spritz that lends its name to this lunch.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen, Fri and Sat three hours between midday and 5pm, Dhs148, house and blended beverage package Dhs288, six to 12 year olds Dhs75. Tel: (02) 208 0000, editionhotels.com

Images: Provided