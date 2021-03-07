Mini breaking news: There are some epic staycation deals on offer in Abu Dhabi right now…

Maybe you’ll get on a plane and see the world this year, maybe you won’t, all we’re saying is that a little staycay often does you the world of good.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Right on the edge of where Abu Dhabi’s jigsaw islandscape gives way to open Gulf waters, sits the Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island resort — an audaciously cool hotel, with good times on its mind, and chill in its constitution. Jumeirah at Saadiyat offers a lot of holiday recreational range without having to scream about it. There are tennis courts, a kids and teen club, three outdoor swimming pools (including infinity bathing and swim-up bar options), watersports (minimal environmental impact options only), a spa with its own hammam and one of the most Insta-inspiring stretches of private beach available in the region. Their current ‘Ultimate Staycation’ package nets you 40 per cent off the room rate and extra resort credit. Expect room nights, with breakfast from around Dhs865 per couple.

Saadiyat Island, Al Tilal Street. Tel: (02) 811 4444, jumeirah.com

The Abu Dhabi Edition

This outrageously classy hotel is offering a special trio of brunch and stay packages. For just Dhs1,300 for two people you get a stay in the hotel and a choice of one of hotels three awesome brunches — The Weekend Spritz at Alba Terrace, Amapiano Brunch at Annex or the Oakroom Friday Brunch. You also get early check in, late check out, a lazy morning at Alba Terrace Sunny Side Up Breakfast, and pool access to spend the day the way Saturdays in the sun are supposed to be spent.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Dhs1,300. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @annexabudhabi

Westin Abu Dhabi

Luxurious five-star hotel Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort and Spa has an answer to that most oft-uttered weekend dilemma — ‘where are we going after brunch?’ And it’s enchantingly simple… Nowhere. Their new weekender package includes access to Bubbalicious, breakfast the next day, 30 per cent off treatments and massage at Heavenly Spa, an early check in (if available) and guaranteed late check out of 6pm. And it’s currently valid for bookings all the way up to February 2022.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, Bubbalicious takes place on Fridays from 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs432 per person. Tel: (02) 616 9999, book now at marriott.com

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

The brand sparkling new five-star Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island has just launched a very special staycation package which offers daily access to Yas Island’s theme parks. And the prices start at just Dhs429 per person. The ‘Ultimate Staycation’ deal includes a stay in a standard room, breakfast for each guest and access to one of the three Yas Theme Parks. Just in case you’ve recently woken up from a 12 year nap, those theme parks are: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. There are three new restaurants and bars to explore at the hotel, the first eforea spa in the UAE, a hyper-modern fitness center, an outdoor pool, a kids’ club with splash pool and playground, and a Beach Club.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island, booking window ends March 31, 2021, rates from Ds429, book at yasisland.ae

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

This polished gem of a hotel is proposing a very on-brand Lavish Suite Retreat. Available until March 31, the decadent getaway features a stay in two bedroom suite (which can accommodate up to four people); a welcome package which includes a gift, bubbly, strawberries, chocolates and a flower arrangement; daily dining credit of Dhs1,000; breakfast delivered to your suite; guaranteed early check-in and late check-out. Wait, because the inclusions aren’t done yet, you’ll also get the ‘A Sense of Place’ Afternoon Tea delivered to your suite, or a 60-minute Couples Massage at the Sense Spa, and either an additional ‘Executive Room’ at the time of stay, or a voucher for a night’s stay in a standard room valid for the rest of the year.

Al Maryah Island. Tel: (02) 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel

There’s a special ‘Ladies Staycation Special’ valid for holidays here in March. Every woman that books this particular package gets breakfast for two at Ingredients, a room upgrade and 50 per cent of the room price back as credit to spend in the hotel.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Abu Dhabi, valid on stays until March 31. Tel: (02) 656 1000, anantara.com

W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island

This luxury resort is now welcome guests with fur or fins, so you can bring your beloved dog, cat or goldfish along for your next Abu Dhabi staycation. To celebrate the pet-friendly amenities, the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island’s P.A.W.esome re-Treat package is welcoming furry guests for free. That’s right, when you book a staycation at this design-savvy escape, your dog, cat or fish can stay on the house. Pets will get their own amenities on arrival, including a pet’s bed, food and water bowls, a snack, and either waster bags or a litter tray. The kitchen has even come up with a pet-friendly PAW menu, so you don’t need to bring food along for your pet. You’re welcome to walk your pet in the resort’s Palm Garden – although the pool, restaurants and bars remain off-limits to non-human guests. You can, however, hire a pet-sitter for a fee.

To take advantage of the P.A.Wsome Re-Treat free stay for your pet, use the code U8D when booking. The offer is valid for one pet per room, for stays until December 31, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. For bookings and offer details, visit: marriott.com. @wabudhabi

