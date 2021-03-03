Celebrate in style…

St Patrick’s Day is just around the corner (Wednesday, March 17) and the Irish celebration is popular around the world. Naturally, it’s made its way to Dubai and if you’re in the mood for a bit of Irish ‘craic’ there’s plenty of places you can celebrate.

Black Tap

Head to two venues (Black Tap’s JBR and Jumeirah Al Naseem) of the cult burger chain Black Tap on March 17 to enjoy selected draft Irish beers for Dhs17. There’s also an Irish coffee classic shake and a themed burger with sauerkraut, corned beef and swiss cheese.

Fibber Magee’s

Stalwart Irish bar Fibber Magee’s has long been in favour for its hearty Irish flair and it’s celebrating St. Patricks Day for the entire month of March with a selection of popular Irish beers and ciders priced at Dhs35. With rough stone walls and rustic pub relics, you’ll literally feel like you’ve stepped into an old Irish pub.

Fibber Magee’s, Saeed Tower, Trade Centre, Dubai, open from 8am daily. Tel: (04) 332 2400. @fibbermageesdxb

McGettigan’s

Where better to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than at one of Dubai’s true home of the Irish, McGettigan’s. Celebrations are on for a whole nine days from March 12 to 20. On Fridays 12 and 19, there’s unlimited food and beverages, priced at Dhs399.They’ll also be screening the Six Nations and Cheltenham festival with lots of great offers on drinks throughout the period. On St. Patrick’s Day itself, it’s Dhs150 (fully redeemable) entry to the JLT, Souk Madinat Jumeirah or DWTC venues from 4pm. The Souk Madinat Jumeirah venue will have happy hour on all day with Irish beer and cider priced at Dhs40. If you head to the DWTC venue you can enjoy a BBQ in the garden from 4pm. Celebrations indeed.

@mcgettiganspubs

Joe’s Backyard

This casual bar is celebrating St Patrick’s Day in Dubai all week by offering a classic Irish beer and a dish of corned beef cabbage for Dhs99 from March 14 to 18. On Thursday, March 18 you can enjoy three courses of food, plus four selected beverages for Dhs210, or three courses and three hours of selected beverages for Dhs280 (9pm to 12am). Alternatively, visit on Friday 19, between 1.30pm and 4.30pm for three courses and four selected for Dhs275 or Dhs395 for three courses and three hours’ unlimited selected beverages.

Joe’s Backyard, Holiday Inn, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Sun to Wed 5pm to 1am, Thurs 5pm to 2am, Fri 1.30pm to 2am, Sat 1pm to 2am. Tel: (0)55 709 4509. @joesbackyard

Palm Bay

Popular Club Vista Mare bar Palm Bay is celebrating St. Patricks Day in a big way on March 17 with a popular Irish beer on happy hour all day from 12pm to 1am. Specially-themed cocktails include the Bubbly Irish, The Irishman and Melon Martini. Tuck into hearty dishes such as St. Patricks Irish stew, St. Patricks ultimate burger or Patrick’s pesto Mac and cheese.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 10am to 1am, Fri & Sat 9am to 1am. Tel: (04) 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

UBK

UBK, or Urban Bar & Kitchen is taking it back to ‘old Dubai’ prices on Wednesday, March 17, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with selected house beer priced at Dhs25 all day. Alternatively, you could also enjoy two selected cocktails for the same price of Dhs25. There’s also 50 per cent discount on selected items on the food menu such as Irish sausages or a steak pie served with lashings of gravy.

Urban Bar & Kitchen, Movenpick Hotel, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, open 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 438 0000. @ubkdubai

