St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest celebrations in the Irish calendar and its infectious zest for ‘good craic’ has spread across the world, including Dubai.

Whilst it’s usually known for live music and huge crowds, due to Covid restrictions, things will be a little different this year. But that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate and cool JLT pub and restaurant UBK has plenty of great deals to help you do just that.

UBK, or Urban Bar & Kitchen is taking it back to ‘old Dubai’ prices on Wednesday, March 17, with selected house beer priced at Dhs25 all day. Alternatively, you could also enjoy two selected cocktails for the same price of Dhs25.

There’s also 50 per cent discount on selected items on the food menu, and you can rest assured these items will be as hearty as the Irish. Dishes include fish and chips, Irish sausages or a belly-warming steak pie served with lashings of gravy.

We recommend bagging a seat n the relaxed open-air outdoor terrace which boasts casual pub benches and leafy green plants hanging from a canopy. There’s also seating inside too, but why not make the most of the balmy March weather in Dubai?

If you just can’t bear to leave your pet pooch at home, UBK is the perfect place to go as it is dog-friendly. In fact, if you take your four-legged friend to UBK on a Saturday and Sunday between 12pm and 5pm, you’ll receive a 50 per cent discount on your total food bill.

Urban Bar & Kitchen, Movenpick Hotel, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, open 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 438 0000. @ubkdubai

