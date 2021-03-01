Thursday night plans coming at you…

Dubai’s weather is starting to get a little balmier with those temperatures creeping back up, meaning there’s no better time to embrace the outdoors. If you’re looking for a new post-work watering hole, we know of just the place.

If you’re familiar with Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, you might be aware that the popular spot has a huge outdoor space. The faux-grass covered play area has previously been temporarily turned into a beer garden a few times for events such as Lah Lah Bazaar.

Temporary until now that is. Say hello to brand new concept Vista Del Verde which has taken over that outdoor space (no longer tied to Lah Lah) and is now a permanent beer garden with casual pub benches and a relaxed atmosphere.

There’s plenty of seating from high tables to benches and even cool stone pit-style seating. Fairy lights are strung overhead for when the night sky settles in and, at the end of the garden, there’s a stage (although live music is currently prohibited in Dubai).

The concept is supported by a well-known Mexican beer brand and, for the first time, you can get this on draught rather than in the signature bottles. Of course, if you’re not a fan of beer, there are plenty of other drinks on the menu. Happy hour runs from 5pm to 8pm.

No post-work spot would be complete without some casual snacks and here at Vista Del Verde, it’s all about street food. Mexican street food, in fact, served from fun food trucks that can be found around the venue.

From quesadillas to fajitas, loaded nachos, chips piled high with lashings of gooey cheese sauce and jalapeños, there’s plenty of dishes perfect for sharing, so take your pick and dig in.

Whether you’re popping in after work or chilling at the weekend, Vista Del Verde has got casual written all over it.

Vista Del Verde, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Onyx Building Tower 3, Dubai, Sun to Weds, 5-10pm, Thurs 5pm to 12am, Fri: 12pm to 12am, Sat 12pm to 10pm. @vistadelverdedxb

Images: Provided