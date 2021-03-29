Sometimes only that prime cut will do…

It doesn’t really matter how you like your meat cooked, as long as it’s done well right? We’ve searched high, low and the perfect medium to find those rare examples of steak eatery that are a cut above. Join us on our tour of the city’s best homes of the beef feast.

In search of: The best steakhouse in Abu Dhabi

BOA Steakhouse

Straight outta Hollywood, this chic modern restaurant, with A-list terrace view is the perfect place for a spophisticated ‘meating’. A juicy favourite with celebs in its native LA, this swanky venue has some surprisingly strong dining deals throughout the week. The three-course bsuiness menu is available from Saturday to Thursday and is just Dhs115, Friday Brunch unfolds between 12.30pm and 4pm, packages start at Dhs340 (house is Dhs445), and there’s a range of combo deals available to gentlemen on Saturday night.

BOA Steakhouse, Eastern Mangroves Promenade, Sheikh Zayed Street, Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 641 1500.

Butcher & Still

Leather, wood and tile combine here to transform this steakhouse into an unmistakeable homage to the traditional 1920s East Coast American steakhouse. The same attention to deatil is marbled through the menu too with a craft-curation of prime cuts and signature tipples. Options for ‘The Meat People’ Friday brunch start at Dhs250, making it a great way to explore the venue’s flame grilled fair, and roaring windy city atmosphere.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Fri brunch 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs250. Tel: (02) 333 2444, @butcherandstill

Choice Cut

Does the phrase ‘unlimited steak’ sound like the crack of a starter’s pistol to anybody else? Yep? Good. In addition to offering one of the capital’s finest selections of international cuts, sublime marinades, sauces, sides and a kitchen team fluent in the language of beef, Choice Cut steakhouse also offers one of the city’s best value steak nights with packages starting at just Dhs159.

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Shk. Rashid Bin Saeed, Thu and Fri between 6pm and midnight (closed over Ramadan), food only Dhs159, soft Dhs179, house Dhs249. Tel: (02) 501 6444, @novotel_abudhabi_albustan

Chamas

Chamas’ churrascaria night is a thrice-weekly theatre for the carnivorous, a traditional South American all-you-can-eat banquet of only quality cuts. Wagyu, Black Angus, Hereford and other breeds are given signature Latin rubs before being cooked over flame. There are veal and juicy salt marsh lamb cuts too, and cinnamon sprinkled grilled pineapple for palate cleansing purposes Gourmands will also find an elaborate companion buffet of sides, appetisers and dishes (including Brazillian salad, tacos and seafood) that would happily compose a meal in their own right.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Wed to Fri 6pm to 11pm, food only package Dhs325, soft Dhs385, house Dhs485, kids Dhs175. Tel: (800) 423 463, @chamasad

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill

Up there as one of the best-regarded steakhouses in the regions, Marco’s proudly carries the name of a chef who is known for his uncompromising commitment to kitchen quality. Which makes their daily ‘Great Steak Out’ promotion worth getting excited about. From 7pm to 10pm you can graze on unlimited starter platters, featuring items like prawn cocktail and calamari, there’s also limitless servings of the good stuff (Angus T-Bone, Black Angus Rib Eye, USDA Prime Striploin and USDA Prime Rib Eye), sauces and sides. You can even bolt on a freeflow beverage package.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, daily 7pm to 10pm, Dhs265 for food, house beverage add on Dhs125. Tel: (02) 654 3333, @mpwsteakhousead

Oak Room

The Friday brunch at award-winning steakhouse, Oak Room has a distinctly British accent. Understandable really given that its culinary creator is one of the most passionate, and accomplished ambassadors of modern UK cuisine. Highlights include signature starters such as the popular sourdough and Marmite butter (which for some will be worth the cost of amission alone), a selection of gastro-carvery meaty mains, and gourmet sides, and an ample offering of sweets and cheese to finish end on. You can raise the steaks (sorry) yet further with a level-up on your main course for just Dhs100, this unlocks orders of Westholme Wagyu Striploin Grade 6+ or Split Grilled Lobster as your main course. There’s another way to go off-standard menu at Oak Room, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with a three-plate tasting menu for Dhs128 (Dhs198 package includes two hours of grape and bubbles).

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, brunch available Friday for three hours between noon and 5pm, soft Dhs195, house Dhs365, bubbles Dhs465. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @OakRoomAbuDhabi

The Forge

Traditional white linen table cloths, low lighting and of course the most refined of fine cuts tell the tale of this modern brasserie de bouef. The Forge’s provenance passport is packed with stamps from the world’s leading steak producers, a fact guests can exploit at the Sunday to Friday Meat Flights menu (6pm to 11pm). Take your plate and ‘fillet’ with cuts from New Zealand, Ireland, the USA and even the in-flight-favourite, Australian Wagyu — packages start at Dhs189. There’s also a cheeky Burger and Brew night deal on Tuesdays to help you turn that hump day into a rump day.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, open for dinner Sun to Fri 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 818 8888. @ritzcarltonabudhabi

The Foundry

There are now two ways to bury your face in mountains of precision-seared steaky goodness for less at The Foundry. There’s the updated and upgraded Friday brunch, which remains one of the most popular meat feasts in Abu Dhabi, and now The Foundry is offering a Surf and Turf night on Thursdays (review coming very soon). There’s still the same collection of signature steaks and prime cuts cooked a la minute, now available to pair with your choice of fresh oceanic bounty, including lobster, prawns, scallop and tiger prawns. There’s also unlimited tasting cuts, free-flow beverages and a sweet selection of signature desserts.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Tourist Club Area, Surf and Turf night Thu 7pm to 10pm soft Dhs265, house Dhs365, Dhs110, Brunch Fri 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs215 soft, Dhs355 house, Dhs110 kids six to 12. . Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com

Images: Provided