The first prize jackpot currently stands at Dhs10 million, the second prize is at Dhs5 million…

Time is running out to enter into March’s Big Ticket Draw, taking place on April 3, it will dish out two separate multi-million dirham prizes.

The first prize jackpot total is currently sitting at a truly life-altering Dhs10,000,000. That’s castle money, luxury yacht money, that’s borderline ‘buy an island’ money.

And the second place sum is not too shabby either, in fact at Dhs5,000,000 — it’s the highest runner-up prize ever given out by The Big Ticket.

This month there’s also a Range Rover Velar 2021 mode and eight more cash prizes up-for-grabs in the draw.

How much does it cost to enter?

Entry into The Big Ticket prize is Dhs500 (including VAT) and there’s currently a ‘three for the price of two’ deal, so if you buy two tickets you will get the third ticket absolutely free.

Entry into the Big Ticket dream car prize is AED150 (including VAT). (Note the dream car ticket is not included in the buy 2 get 1free promotion).

How do I get my ticket?

You can purchase your Big Ticket on bigticket.ae, you’ll just need to register your details (if you haven’t already).

It’s also possible to buy tickets at the counters in Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

